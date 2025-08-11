🙌 dbrand is accepting replacement orders for the Joy-Lock Grips for its Killswitch Switch 2 case

👍 The issue aims to resolve a reported issue that saw some users’ Joy-Con 2 controllers detach from the console

👉 Affected users can start the replacement process now, and will receive an email on how to start their claim

🙏 To rectify the issue, dbrand has changed the Joy-Lock Grips to provide more support

Case manufacturer dbrand is accepting replacement orders for the problematic component on its Switch 2 Killswitch case.

Users had reported issues with the magnetic connection between the Joy-Con 2 and the Switch 2 itself, prompting several complaints that the system could fall out if held in one hand. After initially pointing the finger at consumers as user error, dbrand backtracked and announced back in mid-June that a fix was on the way.

The company has now reached out to customers saying that they will replace the Joy-Lock grips on the case, which was identified as the cause of the issue. Those affected will receive an email on how to start the process to claim their replacement, and are advised to check dbrand’s website for more details.

What's new with the replacement Joy-Lock Grips?

According to dbrand, the new Joy-Lock Grips come with some changes:

The retaining lip along the length of the Joy-Con has been removed altogether The retaining lip on the top has been extended downwards The retaining lip on the bottom has been extended upwards and is made of a rigid material

In practice, these changes mean that the small gap between the Joy-Con 2 and the console is brought back, while the extensions to the top and bottom provide more support. It’s meant to keep the controller and grips in place while being flexible.

The replacement Joy-Lock Grips now come with silicone friction pads for the dock adapter, which dbrand says allows for "true one-handed undocking" for ultimate convenience.

For additional compensation, the company also said that those who are getting replacement Joy-Lock Grips are entitled to the following:

A colour-matched skin to go around the Switch 2's bottom USB-C port

15% off anything else in your cart when the replacement Joy-Lock Grips are ordered, and free shipping

An exclusive "Retro Colormatched" skin design – an N64-inspired skin for the Joy-Lock grips – that is also eligible for the above discount

The Switch 2 Killswitch case was announced back in May. It also makes similar durable and ergonomic cases for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally X and more.

