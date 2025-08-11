(Credit: The Shortcut)

🙌 GameStop has brought back its excellent Switch 2 deal

👍 If you purchase two pre-owned games, you can get one for free

🎮 Switch 2 titles in the deal include many of our favourites, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza

👉 The deal is for GameStop Pro members only

GameStop: Buy 2 get 1 free

Want to expand your collection of Nintendo Switch 2 games on the cheap? GameStop is currently running an excellent deal on a range of pre-owned titles for Pro members.

You can buy two Nintendo Switch 2 pre-owned games and get one free – a tempting offer that includes some of the best Switch 2 games out there, including the recently released Donkey Kong Bananza.

The Switch 2 titles included in GameStop’s offer are:

That's a great selection of games on offer, and a big saving considering how some Switch and Switch 2 games rarely go down in price. Also, you can mix and match with other titles from different systems like PS5 and even the original Nintendo Switch – handy if a game has had a free Switch 2 update or if there’s an upgrade path available.

Note, it’s worth refreshing the page as some of the games eligible keep switching. This may be deliberate or just a ghost in the system so don’t be shocked if a game listed here says it isn’t part of the deal. It might be after a page refresh.

It’s worth skimming through all the games on offer to mix and match the best deal for you. Alternatively, you could just snap up these Nintendo Switch 2 games to expand your collection for less.

