🙌 Mina the Hollower is the first Nintendo Switch 2 game to support 120fps, with a demo available now on the eShop

💨 The game allows players to enable 120fps in TV mode via the settings or enjoy it natively in handheld mode

👍 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will also support 120Hz, offering quality and performance mode options

👉 Higher frame rates improve motion clarity, reduce motion sickness, and lower input latency for a smoother gaming experience

We've been patiently waiting for more Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games to be revealed, with only a handful of titles supporting the new display mode.

Even then, games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour don't actually let you play at a silky smooth 120 frames per second. Cyberpunk 2077 supports a 40Hz mode option, and only a few minigames in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour showcase the difference between different frame rates.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be the first Nintendo title to truly support 120Hz, allowing players to switch between quality and performance mode. However, thankfully, another title supports 120fps on the Nintendo Switch 2, and you can try it out now.

As spotted by GVG, Mina the Hollower, an upcoming title from Shovel Knight developer Yacht Games, has surprised many by including the option to switch to a higher frame rate of 120fps. A demo is available now from the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop, with the game set to release on October 31, 2025.

You'll need to head into the game's settings and select 120fps from the 'Max Game FPS’ setting to enable it when playing in TV mode. However, the game will automatically run at 120fps when playing in handheld mode, as the Switch 2's display natively supports 120Hz from the get-go.

Hopefully, we'll see more Nintendo Switch 2 games that take advantage of the console's high refresh rate, as there's a healthy list of PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games available.

What are the benefits of 120Hz/120fps?

If you've never played at a high refresh rate before, you might not know about the benefits. Higher frame rates help with motion clarity and can reduce motion sickness, which makes it an appealing option, even for single-player games. It also reduces input latency, making it the preferred choice for competitive gamers. The lower the input latency, the less time it takes to register a button press.

Up next: ModRetro Chromatic review: a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.