📈 Nintendo Switch 2 sales in North America have exceeded two million units, outpacing the original Switch by 75%

🤯 The console has sold nearly six million units globally since its launch, making it the fastest-selling console ever

👍 Popular titles like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World have boosted its success, with more major releases on the way

🤔 The price increase for the original Switch has also made the Switch 2 a more attractive option for consumers

Nintendo Switch 2 sales have already broken records, and it seems like it hasn't lost any momentum in the US.

Mat Piscatella from Circana shared that Nintendo Switch 2 sales have now surpassed two million units in North America, and that it's outpacing the original Switch by a whopping 75% in terms of life-to-date sales.

That's an impressive achievement as the Nintendo Switch got off to a terrific start, even though it came off the back of the disastrous Wii U generation.

Nintendo revealed that the Switch 2 had sold almost six million units since its launch. It became the fastest-selling console of all time, eclipsing the previous record by some distance.

The critical success of Donkey Kong Bananza and launching Mario Kart World alongside the console has only contributed to its success. More titles are on the way, too. Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are all due this year.

Nintendo also just released a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the mouse-controlled sports game Drag x Drive dropped earlier this month.

The Nintendo Switch 2 also became more appealing to consumers as Nintendo announced Switch prices were increasing. The Nintendo Switch OLED now costs $50 less than the Switch 2, which might make some consumers opt for the Switch's successor.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.