Nintendo is releasing a new Alarmo update that feels long overdue.

Hidden away on Nintendo's official Japanese website, Nintendo revealed that new sounds from Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be added to Alarmo in the future. There will be seven alarm types to choose from.

The update is well-timed, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes to Switch 2 today, August 28. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of one of the best Switch games includes the new Star-Crossed World content, along with improved visuals and performance.

It’s unclear exactly when the update will drop, as Nintendo’s website says: “There will be seven new alarms , including songs from ‘Starry World.’ Please wait for further announcements regarding the release date of the alarms.”

Nintendo has also added the entire Kirby and the Forgotten Land soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app, along with a couple of tracks from the upcoming Kirby Air Riders.

Alarmo has been updated sporadically by Nintendo. The last notable update came in May, adding sounds from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a quality of life update came earlier in March.

Alarmo was impacted by the recent Nintendo Switch price increases. It now costs $110 as opposed to $99.99. That makes it an even harder purchase, as it's really aimed at single people and children.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor.