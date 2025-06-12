(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

😬 Some Nintendo Switch 2 users report Joy-Con 2 stick drift issues

👻 Stick drift occurs when analog sticks register movement without user input

🤔 Nintendo redesigned the Joy-Con 2 and Pro Controller to address this problem

🤷‍♂️ It's too early to determine if stick drift will be widespread on the Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a more powerful and refined version of its predecessor, and boasts far superior build quality over its predecessor. However, one aspect that is still a concern is whether Nintendo Switch 2 stick drift will become a common problem again.

Unfortunately, it appears that some users have reported that the Joy-Con 2 controllers – which don't use Hall Effect sensors – may still be prone to the problem.

A Reddit user shared a short video (thanks, GameRant) that shows their left Joy-Con 2 already has stick drift, and was reportedly broken right out of the box. Stick drift is a common issue where a game controller's analog stick registers movement in a game or application without physical input from the user.

Even though PS5 and Xbox controllers can suffer from the issue, it was far more pronounced on the Nintendo Switch. The problem was so common that it led to several class-action lawsuits against Nintendo in the US. The Japanese company eventually promised free repairs to anyone affected.

It's worth noting that this video doesn't necessarily indicate Nintendo Switch 2 stick drift will be a widespread issue – at least not yet. Nintendo announced Switch 2 had a record-breaking launch, selling over 3.5 million consoles in four days, and yet there isn't a deluge of Joy-Con drift reports. By all accounts, it's been a pretty smooth system launch.

Still, stick drift takes time to appear as the analog stick sensor slowly deteriorates from constant use or accumulates dirt and dust. Despite our glowing Nintendo Switch 2 review, it's an aspect we highlighted as a concern.

Nintendo said it had rebuilt the Joy-Con 2 controllers and Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller from the ground up, suggesting it had eradicated the issue once and for all.

When asked about the design, Nintendo of America’s Nate Bihldorff said: “Well, the Joy-Con 2's controllers have been designed from the ground up. They're not Hall Effect sticks, but they feel really good.”

And while we can attest to them feeling “really good” – especially the Switch 2 Pro Controller’s sticks – time will ultimately tell if they’re more durable than before. If not, it could be another costly endeavour for Nintendo.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 battery life fix: change these settings to get more playtime

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.