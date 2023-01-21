The Shortcut
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pictures confirm design rumors
The four Samsung Galaxy S23 colors, matte finish and larger cameras appear confirmed in alleged Nicaraguan retail leak
Wes Davis
9 hr ago
2
CNET used AI to write articles for a year and a half – now they're pumping the brakes
For no less than 18 months, CNET has employed AI tools to give financial advice, but outside reporting has made it pause
Wes Davis
Jan 20
2
Best PC games 2023: the best games that run well on PC
Put the best gaming platform to the test with the best PC games
Jackie Thomas
Jan 20
5
1
Best GPU 2023: the top graphics cards for gaming
PC gaming is nothing without the best graphics cards
Jackie Thomas
Jan 20
6
Best gaming PCs: get the most out of your PC games
Ring in the New Year with a new gaming PC
Jackie Thomas
Jan 20
5
2
Twitter makes a U-turn: officially bans third-party clients
Changes to Twitter's developer agreement all but blocks Twitter clients
Callum Bains
Jan 20
3
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price and performance: rumor roundup
Hopefully we'll see the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti soon
Jackie Thomas
Jan 20
5
Nintendo will beef up Switch production to meet continued demand
The little Switch that could continues to defy expectation
Wes Davis
Jan 20
5
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti looks like it'll be very similar to the RTX 3070
Brace yourself for another disappointing GPU
Jackie Thomas
Jan 20
4
PlayStation Plus Premium games list: every PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP game available
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra games and time-limited game trials list
Matt Swider
and
Adam Vjestica
Jan 20
9
PSVR 2 games list: every PS5 VR game announced so far
Sony has said there will be over 20 PSVR 2 games at launch. We've rounded up every game announced so far
Adam Vjestica
and
Callum Bains
Jan 20
12
2
Google axes 12,000 jobs in latest tech cuts
Following Microsoft just days earlier, Google has laid off 6% of its workforce
Callum Bains
Jan 20
3
