CRKD has announced its brand new Nitro Deck 2 accessory for the Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch models, which has the potential to take your console experience to the next level.

We liked the original CRKD Nitro for the OG Switch and reviewed the subsequent Nitro Deck+ model that made the console more comfortable to hold, plus added nice-to-haves such as a transparent chassis and Hall Effect thumbsticks for greater precision and durability.

The Nitro Deck 2 was announced during the IGN post-show for The Game Awards 2025, and is expected to begin shipping in Spring 2026, according to a press release. Pre-orders are available now, and it looks like this could be one of the best Switch 2 grips out there.

The new Nitro Deck brings useful upgrades over the original, such as brand new CRKD CaptiStick tech for zero stick drift that uses capacitor-based thumbsticks as opposed to Hall Effect, plus what the brand calls “improved ergonomics” and “a suite of customizable features”.

With this in mind, it has a rubberized backplate and an offset right thumbstick, plus a more sculpted frame for added comfort across the board. The programmable back buttons of the original unit have been retained, but Nitro Deck 2 also has new L2 and R2 secondary shoulder buttons for even more customization potential.

It’s also backwards compatible with the original Switch and Switch OLED models by using a clever retractable locking mechanism to ensure a secure fit across both generations of device. This is an improvement over the original model, which required you to slide the console into the shell, and according to CRKD, it poses less risk to the console.

The Stick Tops remain swappable with the ones from existing packs, and there’s a new swappable D-Pad system with two accessory packs available at launch, providing four styles in total.

CRKD has also updated the triggers on the Nitro Deck 2 with ‘Digital Triggers’ for a smooth and tactile finish, plus the unit comes with a metal kickstand. The Deck also supports motion controls, and has adjustable rumble to fine-tune force feedback and more besides to dial in the right settings for the game you’re playing.

The unit also has Bluetooth, so it can be connected as its own controller to PC, mobile, and even smart TVs, and can be used with its included centrepiece to work as a more traditional controller.

Plus, it remains compatible with CRKD’s True Collection system, where you can tap your phone on the unit to reveal its ‘rarity rank’, plus register your product and add it to your collection. The CRKD CTRL app also adds customization for everything from rumble to calibration and firmware updates.

The CRKD Nitro 2 launches in white and ‘smoke black’, with both options featuring Metallic CRKD colored thumbstick bases. The unit itself retails for $99.99, plus there’s an additional hardshell carry case available for purchase for $39.99. Additional D-Pad and Stick Top packs are also expected to ship in Spring 2026 for the cost of $19.99.

