The Nintendo Switch 2 may be more comfortable to hold than its predecessor, but its flat design can still pose a problem during longer gaming sessions.

Thankfully, the best Nintendo Switch 2 grips can make the console far more ergonomic, allowing you to play in comfort for hours on end.

Some of the best Switch 2 grips also act as a protective case, giving you more peace of mind should you ever drop your console or if you’re worried about scuffs and scratches.

While hand size will certainly play a part in your experience, these are the best Nintendo Switch 2 grips I’ve tested and recommend.

Savage Raven by Skull & Co. NeoGrip

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

I’m a huge fan of the Savage Raven by Skull Co. NeoGrip, and it’s actually the grip I use most often on this list. I appreciate the customizability, as you can mix and match the three sets of grips to suit your preference.

Whichever grip you choose will vastly improve the ergonomics of the Nintendo Switch 2, as they all provide a sturdier, more comfortable surface area for your hands to hold on to. It helps that the Savage Raven by Skull & Co NeoGrip also doesn’t need to be removed when docking the console, though you can’t pop off the Joy-Con 2 controllers for some spontaneous multiplayer without removing the grip first.

Dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch case

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

A popular choice, the dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch case gives you complete peace of mind thanks to its added layer of sturdy protection. However, it also substantially improves the feel of the Nintendo Switch 2 in your hands thanks to the prominent, textured grips.

Also, you can remove the Joy-Con 2 controllers for mouse mode, retaining all the functionality of the console without taking off the case. A dock adapter is also provided, allowing you to charge the console and play on TV with no display issues.

JSAUX Protective Split-Case

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

A similar concept to dbrand’s Switch 2 Killswitch case, albeit for a significantly cheaper price, the JSAUX Protective Split-Case offers the same benefits. The rounded grips give you more purchase when playing, and the console can be docked without an adapter. It’s admittedly a little snug, but it works.

Like dbrand’s case, you can freely remove the Joy-Con 2 controllers without removing the entire grip, keeping the original design that Nintendo intended intact. There’s also an added layer of protection for the console itself, without restricting the kickstand.

Satisfye Zengrip 2

The Satisfye Zengrip 2 features an asymmetric, ergonomic design that promotes the correct hand placement by compensating for the low position of the right analog stick. The company’s ‘Free Float Technology’ also promises to keep the Switch 2 cool and scratch-free, and there’s no issue docking this grip either.

The Zengrip 2 also has another unique selling point over other grips on this list. You can store up to two Game Cards in the grips, which is a nice touch for those who prefer playing physical games on Switch 2.

