(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👷🏻 Screen protectors are essential for the Nintendo Switch 2 as the screen is susceptible to scratches

👏 The Belkin Tempered Glass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector offers glare reduction and easy application, though only one protector is included

🛡️ The dbrand Prism 2.0 and Genki Aegis Shield screen protectors provide foolproof application methods and include two protectors for convenience, with the Aegis Shield boasting superior durability

😎 For significant glare reduction, the amFilm Matte Finish Screen Protector for Switch 2 is effective but slightly dulls the display

The best Nintendo Switch 2 protectors offer peace of mind whenever you take your console out of the dock. With a vivid 7.9-inch screen, the last thing you want is to accidentally scratch the Switch 2’s display.

Sadly, it’s incredibly easy to do. You won’t find a Gorilla Glass-like protective covering on the Switch 2, which means a screen protector is a must. Even placing it into the dock and removing it could lead to micro-scratches occurring, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

💼 Best Switch 2 cases: protect or power up your console with these 6 options

🎮 Best Switch 2 games 2025: 10 titles you need to buy for Nintendo’s new console

🔧 Best Nintendo Switch 2 settings: change these to get the most out of your console

Below, you’ll find a selection of the best Switch 2 screen protectors that will keep your console in pristine condition, but may also offer other benefits such as glare reduction.

Belkin Tempered Glass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

➕ Easy to apply

➕ Reduces glare while protecting your Switch 2 screen

➖ Only one screen protector is included

Belkin’s tempered glass screen protector promises to keep your screen free from harm, but also reduces the reflective nature of the Switch 2’s display. It’s easy to align thanks to the plastic frame that ensures a perfect placement, and any bubbles were quickly smoothed out once it was applied.

Regarding the protector’s anti-reflective properties, it certainly makes a difference, though it isn’t dramatic. Thankfully, none of the Switch 2’s colors are muted, and the display also retains a clear glass appearance as opposed to a hazy matte finish. Overall, it’s an excellent choice that provides protection and a slight decrease in reflections.

Dbrand Prism 2.0 Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector

➕ Effortless and almost foolproof application method

➕ Two screen protectors are provided

➖ It doesn’t reduce unwanted reflections

There’s two things I love about dbrand’s Switch 2 screen protector. One, you get two in the box, which means you’re covered if you mess up. However, the ingenious applicator means you probably won’t need the spare, as this is the most painless way to put on a screen protector I’ve ever used.

Follow along with the instructions or dbrand’s video on YouTube, and you’ll have your screen protector perfectly aligned with not a bubble or speck of dust in sight. While it doesn’t have any anti-reflective properties, the tempered glass will keep your display safe from ‌nasty scratches.

amFilm Matte Finish Screen Protector for Switch 2

➕ Significantly reduces glare

➕ Affordable price point

➖ Not as easy to apply as others on this list

If you’re sick of seeing your own reflection staring back at you, a matte screen protector will be appealing. The amFilm Matte Finish screen protector for Switch 2 dramatically cuts down glare without sacrificing the display quality.

However, expect things to look a little duller because of the matte coating. The protector has a surface hardness of 9H and is also topped with an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.

Genki Aegis Shield for Nintendo Switch 2

➕ Super easy installation

➕ High-quality glass, durable glass

➖ Slightly more expensive than other brands

A fine alternative to dbrand’s PRISM 2.0 screen protector, the Genki Aegis Shield for Nintendo Switch 2 features a similar foolproof application method – plus you get two protectors in case you mess up.

Genki says it tested the durability of its screen protector using power tools and said it’s resistant to scratches and impacts with a 13H item hardness rating. That’s a lot tougher than other screen protectors on the market. The screen protector is also touchscreen friendly and has a coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints.

Up next: Virtual Boy for Switch 2: games, release date, price and everything you need to know

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.