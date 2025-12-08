(Credit: The Game Awards)

🏆 The Game Awards 2025 is back for another year

📆 This year’s event takes place on December 11 and is live from 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12:30am GMT

🍿 The event will be livestreamed in 4K on YouTube and X, plus a 1440p stream will be available on Twitch

👀 Games that are already announced for this year’s event include Exodus, Resident Evil: Requiem and Phantom Blade Zero, with more to come

It’s that time of year again – The Game Awards 2025 are upon us, and here’s everything you need to know about one of the biggest events of the calendar.

It’s the last of the usual trifecta of Geoff Keighley-hosted game unveilings and events, following on from Summer Games Fest and Gamescom Opening Night Live in the summer.

When is The Game Awards 2025?

This year’s edition of The Game Awards takes place on December 11 in its usual slot of 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am GMT / 1:30am CET, and is expected to last for three hours.

Geoff Keighley hasn’t announced the exact duration of the event, however, previous events indicate a three-hour runtime.

The Game Awards 2025: how to watch

According to a post on X from Geoff Keighley himself, The Game Awards 2025 is going to be streamed live in 4K/60fps on The Game Awards’ YouTube channel. It’ll also air in 4K on X and in 1440p on Twitch. You can also watch an embed of the stream above.

The Game Awards 2025: what to expect

We’re a little in the dark as to what will and won’t be shown at The Game Awards this year, apart from in a couple of instances.

Firstly, action-RPG Exodus that stars Matthew Mcconaughey has been confirmed at this year’s event, while we know that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake won’t be shown.

Otherwise, there have been drip-fed confirmations for the likes of Resident Evil: Requiem and Phantom Blade Zero, with more expected to come.

We also know that a new playable character for the game adaption of Invisible VS will be unveiled at this year’s event, and it’s expected that we’ll see a brand new Total War game from Creative Assembly after the series’ 25th anniversary has been celebrated.

Beyond this, it’s mostly speculation and teasers to go on, such as the potential for the announcement of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s long-awaited free update that adds a new dungeon, and a wider console release of Hades 2, a game that’s only on PC and Switch/Switch 2 at the moment.

Other rumors and predictions point to more potential details for the latest James Bond-them-up 007: First Light, such as who the villain may be, or who will perform the game’s theme.

Likewise, it could be prime time for more information on the newly announced Forza Horizon 6, or additional information on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra could be shared. We may even get some more information on any upcoming titles from Hideo Kojima, who always seems to make an appearance at a Geoff Keighley show.

At the moment, all we can do is sit and wait to see what comes from the 2025 iteration of The Game Awards, and when we do know more, you’ll be sure to find it right here.

Up next: Mario Kart World DLC for Switch 2 could be revealed during The Game Awards

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.