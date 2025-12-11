🧄 Wario World, a 2003 GameCube 3D platformer, is now available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for Switch 2 subscribers

🤑 Developed by Treasure, the game features Wario attempting to reclaim his castle and treasure from an evil gem

👍 It’s the seventh GameCube title added to the Switch 2’s library, joining games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Luigi’s Mansion

🎮 GameCube games are exclusive to the Switch 2 and offer features like button remapping, save states, and online multiplayer for local co-op titles

Nintendo just announced that two new N64 games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on December 17, but that hasn’t stopped it from dropping a brand-new addition to the Switch 2’s GameCube library.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Switch 2 can now enjoy Wario World, a 3D platformer featuring the titular garlic-crunching Wario. Released in 2003, the game was developed by Treasure and sees Wario trying to regain his lost treasure and castle from an evil sentient gem.

The game wasn’t a smash-hit with critics, but it sold well and was re-released as a Player’s Choice title. Like many older titles, it’s looked upon more favorably as the years have gone by.

Wario World is the seventh GameCube title to come to Nintendo Switch 2. It joins The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, Luigi’s Mansion, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, and Soul Calibur 2.

Like all GameCube games on the Nintendo Switch Online service, you can enjoy a higher resolution, button remapping, save states and a CRT filter. Games with local multiplayer can also be played online with friends.

It’s worth repeating that GameCube games are only available on Nintendo Switch 2. You can’t access GameCube games on the original Nintendo Switch, even if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber.

