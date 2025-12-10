🆕 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is adding two new N64 games on December 17

🙌 The games are Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble, both 3D platformers from 1999 developed by Ubisoft

👀 The addition of Rayman 2 was previously leaked after hidden box art was spotted in a Nintendo video

👍 Nintendo also recently opened pre-orders for Virtual Boy replicas, another upcoming perk for Expansion Pack subscribers

Nintendo has just announced that two new N64 games are heading to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier just in time for Christmas.

The two new additions arrive on December 17 and include Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape lines up with a previous Nintendo Switch Online leak, and stars Ubisoft’s beloved limbless hero. It was released in October 1999. The game was spotted back in July after Nintendo posted a video that contained some hidden box arts.

Tonic Trouble was also released in 1999 and is another Ubisoft-developed title. Like Rayman 2, it’s a 3D platformer and served as a sister game to Rayman 2, with a similar limbless character called Ed.

Nintendo has opened up Virtual Boy pre-orders today, which will soon be another perk for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to enjoy. You can purchase either a plastic replica of the console or a more affordable cardboard version.

It’s a great time to be an N64 fan, as Analogue recently released its N64 remake, the Analogue 3D, and ModRetro revealed the design of its upcoming Nintendo 64 revival, the M64.

