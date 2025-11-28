😍 ModRetro has revealed the transparent design and trident-style controller for its M64, offering green, purple, and clear colorways.

👍 The M64 retains the original N64 controller design but also supports existing N64 controllers

💰 ModRetro co-founder Palmer Luckey confirmed the price will remain $199, citing efficient FPGA design and manufacturing targets

🆚 Luckey claims the M64 is “better by every objective measure” than the Analogue 3D, citing lower latency, open-source hardware, better compatibility, and a lower price

Hot on the heels of the Analogue 3D, ModRetro has revealed the design and controller of its upcoming N64 remake, the M64. And it’ll please those who bought the transparent version of the Nintendo 64 all those years ago.

There’s three colorways to choose from, but reimagined with a modern design and precision engineering. There’s a yellowish green, purple and clear colorways to choose from, which lets you see the AMD-powered hardware inside.

(Credit: ModRetro)

The M64 controller also retains its three-pronged, trident-like design, too, unlike the Analogue 3D, which has a more modern-style controller layout and is made by 8BitDo. Of course, the console also supports existing N64 controllers, if you have any lying around.

(Credit: ModRetro)

In a post on X, ModRetro co-founder Palmer Luckey confirmed that the price of the M64 remains unchanged, despite the change in market conditions.

“Much has changed since we launched early bird pricing at $199 earlier this year, things like inflation, component shortages, tariffs, and more. There was also uncertainty regarding manufacturing - would our super-efficient FPGA design really work? Would our yield actually hit targets?

“Now that we have answers to all those questions, some great news: ModRetro can keep the price at $199 not just for early signups, but for Black Friday and beyond. Get ready to see what a couple Benjamins can still buy you.”

(Credit: ModRetro)

Luckey was also asked what the difference is between the M64 and Analogue 3D. Ina. reply, Luckey said ModRetro’s N64 reimagining is “better by every objective measure”.

“Less latency (1:1 with the original system), open source hardware/software with support for other console cores, better compatibility, silent, support for many analog video output formats besides digital, $70 less.



”It is better by every objective measure. And that is without even getting into how much better our controller is, or our library of new, re-released, and never-released N64 titles we are about to launch.”

New N64 titles? Count us in.

