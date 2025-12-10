👀 Virtual Boy pre-orders are live on the My Nintendo Store for the Switch and Switch 2

👏 The system is returning as part of the Nintendo Classic range with 14 titles

💰 Users can buy a replica model for $99.99 or a Labo-style option for $24.99 to play in 3D

👉 Access to Virtual Boy games requires a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership

It still feels surreal to write this, but you can now pre-order the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store.

Nintendo is bringing back its most unsuccessful console of all time for its Nintendo Classic range, including 14 titles.

There’s a replica model available for $99.99 or a more affordable cardboard Nintendo Labo-styled option for $24.99, but you’ll need one of the two to play the Virtual Boy games as they’re intended in 3D.

You’ll also need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, as Virtual Boy is locked behind the most expensive tier of Nintendo’s subscription service.

Nintendo has announced 14 games will be available, though they’ll likely be drip-fed onto the service over time. The full list includes:

3D Tetris

Galactic Pinball

Golf

Jack Bros.

Mario Clash

Mario’s Tennis

Nester’s Funky Bowling

Panic Bomber

Red Alarm

Teleroboxer

Vertical Force

Virtual Boy Wario Land

Virtual League Baseball

Waterworld

The Virtual Boy famously failed when it was released in 1995. The 32-bit, tabletop “portable” console was quickly discontinued in 1996, with only 22 games released (19 in Japan, 14 in North America) and 770,000 units sold.

The Virtual Boy returns once again on February 17, 2026.

