After frustrating negotiations between Disney and YouTube led to channels like ESPN disappearing from YouTube TV, it looks like the live TV streaming service is doubling down on keeping sports fans happy. YouTube TV announced today that in 2026, it’ll introduce 10 new packages that are all curated to different users’ interests and tastes, with the most notable package being the YouTube TV Sports Plan.

The streaming service says that “all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, as well as ESPN Unlimited” will be included in the plan. That could give subscribers a direct way to get all the sports they want, with YouTube’s profits used to keep each content provider happy. As the streaming battles continue to heat up, it seems that curated plans like this could be the future of businesses like YouTube TV, especially if conglomerates like Disney will keep getting mad.

Notably, services like NFL Sunday Ticket won’t be included and require a separate subscription.

The other nine “genre-specific packages” have yet to be unveiled. Cable companies have used packages like this to boost subscribers in the wake of cord-cutting and the public’s general avoidance of anything that feels like cable (which is notably ironic given how similar live TV streaming and cable keep getting). DirecTV offers packages taht only give you news, sports, and even Spanish-speaking content, for example. YouTube TV could wind up with a similar structure come next year.

What isn’t clear is how much these plans will cost. YouTube says it’ll continue to offer a “main YouTube TV plan with 100+ channels,” in addition to plans that focus on things like sports, news, family entertainment, and more. Given the trajectory of YouTube TV over the past few years, it’s a safe bet to assume the main plan’s price will increase from its current $82.99/month rate, but we have yet to hear anything official.

YouTube says it’ll have more to say about its new YouTube TV plans in 2026.

