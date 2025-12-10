(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google’s next mid-range Pixel phone just leaked

📅 The Pixel 10a is expected to land next year

🤷 So far, it looks like it won’t have a lot of upgrades compared to the 9a

📐 The design could also stay the same, except for thinner bezels

Google didn’t give the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro a major overhaul over the Pixel 9, and it doesn’t look like the upcoming Pixel 10a will be any different. New leaks suggest that the upcoming mid-ranger will be very similar to the Pixel 9a, down to the design and spec sheet.

(Credit: Evan Blass / X)

Well-known leaker Evan Blass shared a list of specifications from Verizon. In the list, we see a lot of familiar specs like a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 48MP main camera with a 13MP ultra-wide, 8GB of RAM, a big battery, and all the 5G bands you need.

If they ring a bell, it’s probably because you remember the Pixel 9a. That phone has all of these same specs, down to the megapixels in the camera system. They aren’t bad specs, mind you; I genuinely adore the Pixel 9a and everything it’s capable of. But if you were looking for a big upgrade in areas like the camera, battery, or display quality, it doesn’t look like any of that will be coming next year.

The only thing missing from the spec sheet is the processor, which has also been rumored to be identical to the Pixel 9a. The Tensor G4 could live to see another day when the Pixel 10a comes to town, breaking Google’s tradition of carrying its latest silicone to a mid-range phone months after it debuts in a flagship.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

In addition, the Pixel 10a’s design is expected to be virtually identical to the 9a, save for what could be thinner bezels around the screen. These renders from Android Headlines suggest the phone will remain without a camera bump, use aluminum for its construction, and come in punchy colors.

We’ll know more about the Pixel 10a in the months to come as we get closer to its alleged mid-2026 release date, but at this point, is there anything else we can actually learn about this phone without just looking at the Pixel 9a?

