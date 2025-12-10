🤖 ChatGPT and Adobe have partnered for easy access to special editing tools

🏞️ Now, you can ask ChatGPT to use Photoshop to apply edits to a picture

🖼️ You can also generate flyers, graphics, and more with Express

📄 You can even edit PDFs using Acrobat

📱 The features are available across platforms now

ChatGPT and Adobe are making editing your photos, flyers, and PDFs a lot easier. As previewed at Adobe Max 2025, the companies have partnered on new integrations that let you lean on Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat for things like adding blur to your photo’s background, creating a new flyer for a bake sale, or fixing an error in a document. The best part? They’re all free to use.

It’s easy to get started with all of the new apps. Once paired with your ChatGPT account, you can type things like “Adobe Photoshop, help me blur the background of this image.” ChatGPT will then fire up Photoshop and even give you tools to control how much of your requested effect is applied. The same can be said for Express and Acrobat, allowing you to create entire posters or extract text from PDFs with ease.

The Photoshop app for ChatGPT generally relies on prompts and sliders to control how intense your edits are, while Acrobat has a similar workflow. Both are very limited in terms of their interface, which contrasts with Express. Not only can you generate graphics, social media posts, and whatever else you want using prompts, you can easily edit everything in a drag-and-drop environment. What’s more, Adobe even lets you take your design outside of ChatGPT and finish it in the full Express web app.

These aren’t the full versions of Adobe’s apps, however. While Express is a free product to begin with, it’s not like you’re gaining access to the vast array of features in Photoshop or Acrobat by going through ChatGPT. Instead, Adobe includes a limited amount of features that users may want to use. Everything else will require a subscription to Creative Cloud.

“We’re thrilled to bring Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat directly into ChatGPT, combining our creative innovations with the ease of ChatGPT to make creativity accessible for everyone,” said David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe. “Now hundreds of millions of people can edit with Photoshop simply by using their own words, right inside a platform that’s already part of their day-to-day.”

The new apps come as Adobe continues to lean into AI as a new way of using its tools. The company has recently added AI Assistants to Firefly, Photoshop, and Express to make learning how to make complex edits and adjusting things on the fly easier than ever. It also released Acrobat Studio earlier this year that enables a more dynamic editing experience with PDFs and documents.

Adobe’s Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat apps for ChatGPT are available starting today for free. You can use them on a desktop, the web, and on iOS, while Android users only get Express for now.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.