💍 Pebble just made its first smart ring

👀 The famous watchmaker has introduced the Index 01

🤖 It uses a tiny microphone and AI to record your voice and take notes on the go

🔋 The battery lasts for “years,” and it’s water resistant

💰 It’s priced at $75 and starts shipping in March

Most people associate smart rings with companies like Oura and Ultrahuman, but it looks like Pebble wants a slice of the pie, too. The company, which was recently brought back to life after years of absence, has announced its first smart ring called the Index 01. It’s a ring-shaped wearable gadget that doesn’t track your fitness or calories burned. Instead, it’s meant to give you an easy way to take notes during the day.

(Credit: Pebble)

The Index 01 comes with a button and a built-in microphone. Press the button, speak, and it’ll record your voice and transfer it to your phone. It then uses AI to decide whether to save what you said as a note, set a reminder, and more. It’s a very simple, straightforward AI note-taker, like what we’ve seen from companies like Plaud, although it’s rare to find one you can wear on your finger

Pebble says the ring doesn’t use Wi-Fi at all, and all of your recordings are stored locally until it uses Bluetooth to transfer them to your phone. The app even works offline and doesn’t require a cloud service for the AI functions, although you can choose to use a Pebble-provided cloud storage solution if you wish.

The Index 01 is water-resistant up to one meter, which basically means it’ll survive when you wash your hands. It also lasts for “years” on a full charge, according to Pebble, which does make sense given how little power it needs to operate.

What’s more, Pebble is only charging $75 for the Index 01, which makes it very accessible for anyone curious to try an AI gadget. Pebble says the ring will start shipping in March, and you can pre-order beginning today. It’s available in sizes ranging from 6-13 and in three colors: Polished Silver, Polished Gold, and Matte Black.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.