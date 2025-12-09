(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

📉 Apple AirPods Pro 3 are back to their lowest-ever price of $219 ($20 off)

🤯 AirPods 4 with ANC have returned to a sale price of $99 (down from $179)

🤫 AirPods Pro 3 offer 2x better noise cancelling, improved audio, foam eartips, and heart-sensing for workouts

👏 AirPods 4 with ANC feature noise cancelling, enhanced resistance, and a case with a speaker for Find My support

Some of the best Black Friday deals could be found on Apple’s outstanding wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods 4 dropped to as low as $69, and there was even a discount on the recently released Apple AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 with ANC.

Thankfully, those who initially missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness can enjoy some of the same deals, as the AirPods Pro 3 are back to their lowest-ever price of $219 – that’s $20 off.

Perhaps even more tempting are the AirPods 4 with ANC. They’ve returned to the impulse purchase price of $99, which is down from the usual $179.

The AirPods Pro 3 will tempt those who may want to upgrade their AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. The Pro 3 offers 2x better noise cancelling, better audio quality, foam-infused eartips for a better fit, and heart-sensing for workouts.

In our 5/5 AirPods 3 Pro review, we said, “these are the best-fitting and best-sounding AirPods yet.”

The AirPods 4 with ANC are also a worthy upgrade or ideal for a first-time purchase, as they feature noise cancelling, improved water, dust and sweat resistance, and the case includes a speaker for Find My support.

