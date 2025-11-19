(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple just sent over the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for us to test

⌚️ It comes with a handful of upgrades compared to Ultra 2, including a bigger screen and better battery life

⌛️ I’ve been testing it for the past 24 hours

👀 Here are my early impressions on who it’s designed for

I just got the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in for testing from Apple, and I’ll admit it: I’m a lot more excited for it than I was the Series 11. Sure, the regular Apple Watch got a couple of nice upgrades this generation that help round out the experience some more, but I’m an Ultra user. I’ve religiously used my Ultra 2 for over a year and a half, and it’s been my favorite smartwatch I’ve ever used to date.

But I’ve ditched it for my shiny-new Apple Watch Ultra 3, and I’m diving headfirst into testing it to see if it’s really worth all the hype (I’m even putting it through the ringer at a three-day music festival in Florida - follow me on X to find out how it does in real time). Compared to the Ultra 2, there aren’t a lot of upgrades in tow, but there are a few that help make the Ultra a more appealing buy than the Ultra 2 was.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 worth the upgrade? Should you skip the Series 11 altogether and go for this chunky, ready-for-every-adventure smartwatch? Here are some of my early thoughts after spending 24 hours with it, broken down in our signature Shortcut format.

Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Best Buy: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Early Apple Watch Ultra 3 impressions

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2 display. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ The larger screen is noticeably nicer. In my briefing with Apple about the Ultra 3, I was surprised that I could notice a difference in screen size compared to my Ultra 2. Upon further examination, the difference is even more noticeable. Everything on the screen stretches much further to the sides of the watch, thanks to its slimmer bezels. It’s the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, and for someone with no-so-great eyes, it’s perfect for quickly glancing at something and being able to easily see it.

🔋 A welcome battery boost. Apple was able to increase the battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 thanks to the S10 chip, which delivers better efficiency than the previous S9. The company says you can get up to six extra hours on a charge, going from 36 to 42 hours before it conks out. After using it for 24 hours, I don’t have enough experience under my belt to say how big a difference it makes, but I will be testing it heavily during my time in Florida for a music festival. Stay tuned.

🚀 Look for the speed bump. Yes, I just set up the Ultra 3 and haven’t installed all my apps yet, but I do feel a small increase in speed compared to my Ultra 2. The difference isn’t night and day, per se, but watchOS 26 feels a bit smoother and apps open slightly quicker. I’ll have to see how fast this watch really is during my testing, but so far, it definitely seems faster than the Ultra 2.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 A familiar design with a cool twist. The Ultra 3 is basically identical to the Ultra 2, which was identical to the original Ultra. On the surface, there’s not much new to see, but Apple’s manufacturing process has changed for the watch. Now, the company 3D prints each titanium Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11, all while maintaining their good looks and durability. You can’t tell the Ultra 3 is 3D printed, but it’s a cool factoid nonetheless, and it helps reduce carbon emissions.

🛰️ Stronger satellite connections. Apple improved its Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the Ultra 3 with even stronger antennas. Now, you can send and receive messages over satellite to loved ones when needed, in addition to emergency services. You can even share your location with others if you’re in a pinch. This is great news for anyone who spends a lot of time in the woods or other remote areas where cellular connectivity isn’t always reliable.

📶 There’s also 5G. The Ultra 3 can also connect to 5G, just like the Apple Watch Series 11. Will this make a difference in everyday life? Beyond efficiency improvements, I’m not quite sure, but I’ll report back if I notice anything meaningful.

❤️ Hypertension needs more testing. The biggest new health feature on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is hypertension tracking, which can alert you to chronic high blood pressure. It uses an advanced algorithm to analyze data from the heart sensor over 30-day periods. If it detects signs of hypertension, it’ll alert you. Obviously, I’ll need more time to test it, but this could be a game-changer for some who may struggle with heart health.

👀 It feels very Ultra 2. Beyond these changes, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 reminds me a lot of the Ultra 2. It’s still rated for 100-meter waterproofing, it has military-grade durability for all of life’s adventures, you can track all your workouts, there are spiffy bands to collect, and you get the full watchOS 26 experience with features like Sleep Scores and Workout Buddy.

Who should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 3?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Based on my early experience with the Apple Watch Ultra 3, here’s who I think the target audience for this watch is:

those who don’t own an Apple Watch Ultra yet and want to get one;

those who have an original Apple Watch Ultra and the battery doesn’t last as long as it used to;

and those who own something older than an Apple Watch Series 10 who want something more durable and lasts longer on a charge.

I’ll keep digging into the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and find out just how good Apple’s latest $799 smartwatch is. If you have any questions about it while I test it, feel free to leave a comment below.

Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Best Buy: Apple Watch Ultra 3

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.