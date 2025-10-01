(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is one of the most rugged smartwatches you can get

📐 It also has a distinctive design that stands out from other watches

⌚️ You can pair it with a wide variety of bands, from adventure-ready options to some of the classiest on the market

📋 We’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Watch Ultra bands that you should buy

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is Apple’s latest super-rugged, adventure-ready smartwatch. It shares a similar design to last year’s Ultra 2, except this time, it has a bigger screen that makes it even more useful. Coupled with Emergency SOS support, hypertension detection, and up to 72 hours of battery life, it’s Apple’s most powerful watch yet.

If you plan on picking up the $799 Apple Watch, chances are you’ll want a snazzy band to go along with it. From embarking on awesome adventures to going out on the town, there are a lot of ways to customize the look of your Ultra 3 with a new band. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best on the market to help you decide which is right for you.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 3 bands

Nomad Rocky Point Band

✅ Durable FKM material

✅ Titanium buckle for a secure fit

✅ Breathable design that’s comfortable to wear all day

✅ Waterproof

✅ Various color options

❌ Thicker band width might not appeal to some

Nomad’s Rocky Point band is one of the best Apple Watch Ultra bands I’ve personally ever used. The company hit all the right notes here: it’s thick and durable, comfortable to wear all day, completely waterproof, and secures to your wrist so it’s ready for any adventure. It complements your Ultra 3 with matching titanium hardware (available in Natural or Black) and is available in six different colors: Forest, Storm, Atlantic Blue, Sol, Magma, and Carbon Black.

Price: $79

Nomad: Rocky Point Band

Apple Alpine Loop Band

✅ Rugged yet comfortable design

✅ Woven fabric keeps it breathable and flexible

✅ Corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook

✅ Secure fit for most adventures

❌ Not ideal for water sports

Apple’s Alpine Loop has been around since the first Apple Watch Ultra went on sale, providing a comfortable and durable solution for those who want a great everyday band to wear. The two textile layers of the band are woven together without requiring stitching which, when paired with Apple’s high-strength yarn, helps improve its durability. There’s also a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook for securing it to your wrist, keeping it in place no matter what the day throws at you. It’s been a staple in Apple’s lineup for years, and it continues to be a great go-to band for everyday users.

Price: $99

Amazon: Apple Alpine Loop Band

Apple: Alpine Loop Band

UAG Active Watch Strap

✅ Surf leash-inspired design

✅ Doesn’t retain water

✅ Breathable fabric for all-day wearing

✅ Infinite size adjustments

❌ Fabric can be uncomfortable for sensitive skin

If you’re a surfer or someone who spends a lot of time in the water, UAG’s Active Watch Strap will feel right at home on your Apple Watch Ultra 3. The strap is made of a breathable fabric inspired by a surf leash. It uses velcro to secure to your wrist and a stainless steel buckle for improved security. It’s thick, it’s pronounced, and it’s ideal for any maximalist who wants a bold look.

Price: $74.95

Amazon: UAG Active Watch Strap

Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Strap

✅ Soft, flexible design that’s comfortable all day

✅ Four color choices

✅ Stainless steel lugs

✅ Great price

❌ Not ideal for water sports

❌ Fabric gets loose over time

For the budget-conscious among us, there’s the Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Strap. It’s a great addition to your Apple Watch Ultra 3, thanks to its soft fabric design that’s comfortable—and versatile enough—to wear all day. It comes in four colors that perfectly match your Ultra 3: Navy, Black, Khaki, and Orange. The stainless steel lugs give it a premium look, it’s durable enough for most activities, and it costs less than $30.

Price: $24.99

Amazon: Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Strap

Bellroy Ventura Watch Strap

✅ Sleek, minimal design

✅ Stainless steel pin-and-tuck closure

✅ Breathable FKM material

✅ Waterproof

❌ Other bands are better for extreme sports

Bellroy’s Ventura Watch Strap for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is ideal for those who want something sleek and minimal to wear. It uses a durable FKM material that’s breathable and comfortable on the wrist, and its stainless steel pin-and-tuck closure mechanism ensures it won’t slip off your wrist. It features a more subdued design compared to other Apple Watch Ultra bands, allowing you to wear it everywhere, from the hiking trail to happy hour. It comes in three colors: Shadow, Citrus, and Everglade.

Price: $59

Amazon: Bellroy Ventura Watch Strap

Apple Ocean Band

✅ High-performance elastomer design

✅ Unique tubular geometry lets water flow freely

✅ Corrosion-resistant titanium buckle

✅ Ideal for divers and other water sports enthusiasts

❌ Bulky to wear every day

Apple’s Ocean Band is designed for practically any water sport you can think of. From casual kayakers to deep-sea divers, this band’s design is crafted to survive aquatic elements with ease. Made from a high-performance elastomer, it comes with a unique tubular geometry that lets water flow freely through it, while the corrosion-free titanium buckle stays secure on your wrist. Apple touts that the band can easily fit over a wetsuit, too. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who spends a lot of time in or around the water.

Price: $99

Amazon: Apple Ocean Band

Apple: Ocean Band

UAG Monarch Strap

✅ Tough, rugged design that’s still comfortable

✅ Secure tuck-and-pin fit

✅ Waterproof

✅ Four color options

❌ A bit expensive

UAG’s Monarch Strap for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a unique design. Stainless steel lugs adorn the FKM straps to elevate the rugged, bulky appearance of the Ultra and give it an even stronger presence on the wrist. The tuck-and-pin closure means it won’t be going anywhere no matter what adventure you embark on, and it remains breathable with its hexagonal ventilation. It’s available in four different colors, all of which come with titanium-colored stainless steel.

Price: $104.95

Amazon: UAG Monarch Strap

Nomad Modern Horween Leather Band

✅ Full-grain leather with premium craftsmanship

✅ Stainless steel buckles and lugs

✅ Two color options

❌ Not ideal for water activities

The folks at Nomad know a thing or two about leather craftsmanship - after all, that’s how they got their start. As a result, the Modern Band is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to dress their Ultra 3 in full-grain leather. Available in two color options, the premium Horween leather gracefully patinas over time as you wear it. It comes with high-end stainless steel lugs and a buckle for a secure fit, both of which can color-match the Natural or Black Apple Watch Ultra.

Price: $79

Nomad: Modern Horween Leather Band

Apple Milanese Loop

✅ Stainless steel mesh design

✅ Secure clasp is infinitely adjustable for an optimal fit

✅ Multiple size and color choices

❌ Expensive

The Milanese Loop from Apple is an easy way to elevate your Apple Watch Ultra 3’s look and feel. It features a woven stainless steel design that’s inspired by a similar design originating in Milan at the end of the 19th century. The band sits comfortably on your wrist and comes with a magnetic clasp, which means it’s infinitely adjustable for the perfect fit. It ships in four high-end colors: Black, Natural, Gold, and Slate. It’s also available in multiple lengths in case you need a specific size to fit your wrist.

Price: $199

Amazon: Apple Milanese Loop

Sandmarc Titanium Band

✅ Premium link bracelet design

✅ Grade 2 titanium is tough and waterproof

✅ Available in Natural and Black finishes

❌ Expensive

If you’re a fan of link bracelets on your wrist, Sandmarc has you covered. The company’s titanium band for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 uses precisely designed titanium links inspired by high-end Swiss watches for a premium, timeless aesthetic. A secure clasp keeps it on your wrist all day and night long, and the Grade 2 titanium that’s used is durable and completely waterproof. It’s available in Natural and Black colorways to match your watch.

Price: $179.99

Sandmarc: Titanium Band

Casetify Bounce Odyssey Band

✅ Unique G-Shock design

✅ Extra protection

✅ Vibrant color options

❌ Adds a lot of bulk

If you want the personality of a G-Shock on your wrist but need the smarts of an Apple Watch Ultra, Casetify has you covered. The company’s Bounce Odyssey band comes with a protective case for your watch that not only gives it old-school Casio vibes, but also edge-to-edge protection. It’s breathable, completely water-resistant, and comes in a bunch of fun color options.

Price: $64

Amazon: Casetify Bounce Odyssey Band

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.