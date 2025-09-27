(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Apple Watch Series 11 is Apple’s best all-around smartwatch yet, and the Apple Watch SE 3 is one of the greatest values you’ll find on the entire market. With new health features, longer battery life, and always-on displays, there’s only one question you should ask yourself if you pick up either of these devices: what band will you pair them with?

After all, the band is the most expressive part of the Apple Watch experience. Over the past 10 years, thousands of bands have popped up promising to deliver unique looks, premium aesthetics, and all-day comfort. We’ve combed through the market to find the best Apple Watch bands you can get, and we’ve found some true winners.

Here’s our list of the best bands for your new Apple Watch Series 11 and SE 3.

Best Apple Watch Series 11 and SE 3 bands

Nomad Sport Band

✅ Comfortable, breathable design

✅ Secure aluminum pin

✅ Waterproof

✅ Available in bold colors

❌ More expensive than Apple’s Sport Band

One of the best everyday bands you can get for your Apple Watch is Nomad’s Sport Band. It’s similar to Apple’s Sport Band with its pin-and-tuck closure system, ensuring a secure fit on your wrist. But it has a few advantages, like a larger aluminum pin that allows for wider openings along the side of the band for improved breathability. It’s waterproof and dries a bit quicker thanks to those larger vents, and the FKM material it’s made from is durable and ready for any adventure. Plus, it’s available in a variety of fun, bold colors (including some that glow in the dark).

Price: $55

Nomad: Sport Band (46mm)

Nomad: Sport Band (42mm)

Apple Watch Sport Band

✅ Comfortable to wear all day

✅ Plenty of color options

✅ Waterproof

❌ Other silicone bands cost less

Apple’s Sport Band for the Apple Watch has stood the test of time. It’s been around since the very first Apple Watch went on sale in 2015, and Apple continues the tradition for the Series 11 and SE 3. The band is made from a custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer (a.k.a. silicone) material that’s durable, comfortable, and waterproof. It’s smooth to the touch, fits securely with Apple’s pin-and-tuck closure design, and ships in a variety of colors.

Price: $49

Amazon: Apple Watch Sport Band

UAG Pathfinder Silicone Magnetic Band

✅ Magnetic design allows for the perfect fit

✅ Silicone finish for durability

✅ Water-resistant

✅ Dual-color design is reversible

❌ Not ideal for extreme scenarios

UAG is known for its durable iPhone cases, and it’s brought the same expertise to Apple Watch bands. The company’s Pathfinder Silicone Magnetic Band offers a durable silicone design that’s comfortable to wear all day long. It uses magnets to cling onto your wrist, which allows for a perfect fit every time. It’s water and sweat-resistant, too. The best part? The dual-color design, which means you can flip it over and switch to a new color if you want.

Price: $64.95

Amazon: UAG Pathfinder Silicone Band

Moft Snap Duo band

✅ Magnetic design to fit your wrist perfectly

✅ Sleek and slim profile

✅ Dual-color finish can be reversed

❌ Not ideal for rigorous activities

Another great magnetic option comes from Moft. The company’s Snap Duo Apple Watch band has a simplistic silicone design with a two-color finish. This allows you to flip the band over for a new look, or only flip one of the straps for a dual-tone appearance. The magnets inside allow for a perfect fit on your wrist, and it’s comfortable enough to wear all day long. Plus, it’s pretty affordable.

Price: $39.99

Amazon: Moft Snap Duo band

Apple Watch Sport Loop

✅ Breathable fabric design

✅ Velcro allows for the perfect fit

✅ Plenty of color choices

❌ Won’t dry as fast as other bands

If you want one of the most comfortable Apple Watch bands of all time, the Apple Sport Loop is high on our list. Made from a double-layer nylon weave, this band is soft and conforms to the shape of your wrist for all-day comfort. It’s water and sweat-resistant, ships in a variety of colors, and uses velcro so you can get the perfect fit every time. It’s another staple in Apple’s lineup of first-party bands that many users love.

Price: $49

Amazon: Apple Watch Sport Loop

Casetify Bounce Odyssey Band

✅ Unique G-Shock design

✅ Durable protection

✅ Vibrant color options

❌ Adds a lot of bulk

If you want the personality of a G-Shock on your wrist but need the smarts of an Apple Watch, Casetify has you covered. The company’s Bounce Odyssey band comes with a protective case for your watch that not only gives it old-school Casio vibes, but also edge-to-edge protection. It’s breathable, completely water-resistant, and comes in a bunch of fun color options.

Price: $64

Amazon: Casetify Bounce Odyssey band

Apple Watch Milanese Loop

✅ Premium stainless steel mesh design

✅ Magnetic clasp allows for a perfect fit

✅ Available in three high-end finishes

❌ Magnetic closure can snag your arm hairs

Apple was cooking when it introduced the Milanese Loop 10 years ago, and it remains one of the best premium Apple Watch bands you can get. It features a woven stainless steel design that’s inspired by a similar design originating in Milan at the end of the 19th century. The band sits comfortably on your wrist and comes with a magnetic clasp, which means it’s infinitely adjustable for the perfect fit. It ships in three high-end colors: Natural, Gold, and Slate.

Price: $99

Amazon: Apple Milanese Loop

Nomad Modern Leather Band

✅ Full-grain leather with premium craftsmanship

✅ Stainless steel buckles and lugs

✅ Three color options

✅ Affordable price for a leather band

❌ Not ideal for water activities

The folks at Nomad know a thing or two about leather craftsmanship - after all, that’s how they got their start. As a result, the Modern Band is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to dress their Series 11 or SE 3 in full-grain leather. Available in three color options, the leather gracefully patinas over time as you wear it. It comes with high-end stainless steel lugs and a buckle for a secure fit, and it’s surprisingly affordable for a leather band.

Price: $59

Nomad: Modern Leather Band

Apple Magnetic Link Band

✅ Soft FineWoven material with a suede-like finish

✅ Three color options

✅ Magnetic design allows for a perfect fit

❌ FineWoven isn’t as durable as other materials

Apple’s Magnetic Link band for the Apple Watch Series 11 and SE 3 is one of the most unique premium bands on the market, thanks to its FineWoven design that gives it a suede-like finish. It’s available in three colors that can elevate your Apple Watch style game, and it has magnets built into it that snap together for the perfect fit every time. If you don’t want to wear a leather bracelet on your wrist, this is a great alternative.

Price: $99

Amazon: Apple Magnetic Link

Apple: Magnetic Link

Kate Spade Pavé Scallop Link Band

✅ Elegant stainless steel design

✅ Two-tone look with sparkly accents

✅ Various colors and finishes are available

❌ Price ranges greatly between colors

Beautiful Apple Watch bands are a bit of a rarity, but Kate Spade has you covered. The Pavé Scallop band is the perfect example of bringing beauty and elegance to technology, incorporating an intricate scallop-link design made from stainless steel. It’s available in various colors and finishes, with a two-tone look offered across the lineup. Whether you’re a gold person, a silver fan, or need something more subdued, there’s something for everyone here.

Price: $79.99 - $148

Amazon: Kate Spade Pave Scallop Link

