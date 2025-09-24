(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Apple just dropped the Apple Watch Series 11

💪 It comes with a stronger display, new health features, and the same slim design

🔋 Battery life has also seen a big boost

🧪 I’ve been testing it for over a week, and I’m impressed so far

🧠 Here are some of my thoughts on what makes the Series 11 a big upgrade

Apple sent me the Apple Watch Series 11 shortly before launch day, and I’ve been wearing it ever since. I had to set down my beloved Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the time being to immerse myself in the “regular” Watch experience. Surprisingly enough, I haven’t found anything that tells me I’m not wearing an Ultra (well, besides the thinner profile).

The Series 11 is Apple’s latest flagship Apple Watch. Priced at $399 and up, the Series 11 offers a modest upgrade over the Series 10, albeit one that’s hard to notice at first glance. With a similar design to last year and identical price points, you have to dig a little deeper to find what’s new with this watch. But after spending over a week with it on my wrist, I’ve discovered a handful of superlatives that make it better than any regular Apple Watch before it.

What I like about the Apple Watch Series 11 (so far)

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔋 Battery life is noticeably better. I’m happy to report that battery life on the Apple Watch Series 11 is better than the Series 10. It’s not a substantial difference, but it’s noticeable. Apple says the Series 11 can last up to 24 hours on a charge, whereas the Series 10 could last 18 hours. I haven’t noticed an extra six hours of endurance on my 46mm review unit, but it won’t drain as quickly during the day or when I’m working out. When I go to sleep, I generally have about 20% in the tank, which means you still need to charge it before tracking your sleep. Still, this is a good sign and the right direction for Apple to head.

📺 The display is more durable. The design of the Series 11 hasn’t changed much, but the display glass has. Apple uses more durable Ion-X glass that’s twice as resistant to scratches, which is great news if you’re worried about banging your arm into random things. It’s not quite as tough as the ceramic glass on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, but extra durability is always a welcome change.

🤏 It’s still impressively thin. Apple introduced a skinnier profile with the Series 10 last year, and the same design is used for the Series 11. I love this look and feel: it almost feels like nothing when it’s on your wrist, and it’s abundantly comfortable to wear at night. I will say, the Space Gray watch that Apple sent me isn’t quite as sleek as the Jet Black Series 10 I have from last year, but the design is still very thin and quintessentially Apple.

🫀 Hypertension tracking could be life-changing. The big new health feature on the Apple Watch Series 11 is blood pressure monitoring, which can help notify you if you show signs of hypertension. Millions of people go undiagnosed every year, and Apple hopes to help reduce that number with the latest generation of Apple Watches. It takes time for the readings to come in, so I don’t have enough experience to know whether this feature works or not. But if it works as Apple promises, it could be life-changing for some users.

📶 5G is a nice touch. The cellular version of the Series 11 comes with 5G, an upgrade over the Series 10’s LTE. It’ll technically give you faster performance when you use your Apple Watch without your iPhone, but so far, I haven’t noticed any meaningful improvements. Still, it’s nice that the Apple Watch uses the latest network technologies.

🛰️ Emergency SOS on your wrist. The iPhone 14 Pro introduced Apple’s Emergency OS system that lets you connect to satellites to communicate with emergency services. It’s ideal if you’re out of range of cellular networks, and now, it works on the Apple Watch. It’s available on the Series 11 and Ultra 3, allowing you to send a message over satellite connections if you’re in a sticky situation. With the amount of people that use the Apple Watch to go out into the unconnected wilderness, Emergency SOS on your wrist is one of the most important upgrades this year.

🏃‍♂️ It has (almost) every Ultra feature. If you want the experience of an Apple Watch Ultra without the bulky design, the Series 11 has a shocking amount of similarities. Between the beefy water resistance and diving support (Dive app included), the health features, Emergency SOS, and longer battery life, there’s a lot on deck that reminds me of using an Apple Watch Ultra - for hundreds less with a thinner design. It’s not a 1:1 experience, but it’s pretty dang close.

Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 11?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

There are two simple answers to this question.

If you have the Apple Watch Series 9 or later, you can skip it. The upgrades are nice, but if your current watch works fine and the battery isn’t in poor condition, you can wait until a future Apple Watch to make the jump. If you have an Apple Watch Series 8 or earlier, there are enough upgrades to justify getting the new one. Between the new design, longer battery life, health improvements, and Emergency SOS, the Apple Watch has gotten better and better over the past few years, and the Series 11 is the best one yet.

Will you be upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 11? Let me know in the comments!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.