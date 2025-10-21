(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Nomad just announced its latest Apple Watch band: Stratos

🆕 It’s a new take on titanium that aims to be more comfortable

💪 It incorporates FKM rubber into the titanium links to make it more flexible and breathable

👀 I was sent the band ahead of time, and it’s quickly become my new go-to for my Apple Watch Ultra 2

💰 It launches today for $179

I swap Apple Watch bands at least 1-2 times per day, but I think that’s going to come to a stop thanks to Nomad.

The company, which has been producing some of my personal favorite iPhone accessories and Apple Watch bands for years, has announced its new Stratos band, combining FKM rubber with premium titanium links to create a band that is both comfortable to wear and aesthetically pleasing. I was sent a sample of the new band ahead of today’s news, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite Apple Watch bands to date.

Here’s your first look.

Hands-on with Nomad’s new Stratos Apple Watch band

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🤩 As premium as it gets. Nomad says it spent two years creating the Stratos band, and the result is a band that’s as premium as the rest of the company’s accessories. The Grade 4 titanium links attach to FKM rubber that sits on the inside of the band to make it more comfortable on your wrist. The rubber peaks through the titanium that accents the metal in a unique way, creating a look that’s a bit more sporty than formal like Nomad’s traditional titanium band.

📐 Fit and finish. You can add and remove all the links you need to help the Stratos band fit your wrist. I had to take two links out and add a half-size link, which is included in the box. It’s an easy process removing links, too: the tool you need is in the box, and each pin is spring-loaded so you can snap them back together without needing to hammer them in, like with other link bracelets. The Stratos band is available in Silver or Carbide titanium to match your Apple Watch Ultra’s finish, and rubber options include Black, Volt, and Ultra Orange. I was sent two Silver bands with orange and black rubber, and they both look stunning. So far, my favorite is the Ultra Orange model.

💪 Flexible enough for the gym. When I go to the gym, I usually wear one of Nomad’s other bands like a Sport or Rocky Point band. But because this band is technically water-resistant and far more breathable than my other titanium band, I can see myself wearing this while working out. It’s flexible enough to bend with my wrist while lifting weights, and its durable enough to withstand any range of motion. The clasp is also strong and secure, so it won’t be falling off your wrist any time soon. The only thing I wouldn’t do with it is go deep-sea diving.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

👀 Compared to Nomad’s other titanium band. The Stratos band is similar to Nomad’s Titanium band for the Apple Watch with its metal links and classic design, but takes a different approach in being more geared towards everyday comfort than traditional style. Both look great on the wrist, but the Stratos is the one you should get if you want something a bit more casual. The Titanium band is a great option if you want to dress up your Apple Watch before going out, but for other activities during the day, get the Stratos.

The Apple Watch Series 11 in Space Gray with the Nomad Stratos band. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🪨 Designed for Ultra, works with others. Nomad designed the Stratos band specifically for the Apple Watch Ultra series, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work with other Apple Watches. It can technically fit on the larger 46mm Apple Watch Series 11 and 44mm Apple Watch SE 3, although it’ll look a bit goofy. Still, if you absolutely want titanium on your wrist and don’t own an Ultra (and own a larger Apple Watch), you aren’t out of luck here.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

💰 Price and availability. The Stratos band is available starting today from Nomad’s website. It retails for $179.

