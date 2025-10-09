(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s iPhone lineup has something for everyone

📱 The latest generation is one of the most diverse yet

🤷 It can be tricky deciding which to upgrade to

🫵 Below, we’re breaking down which iPhone is right for you

Over the last few years, the iPhone has evolved from a one-size-fits-all smartphone to one that’s designed for specific tastes, with various models in Apple’s lineup to cater to different users. There are more basic models that ace the fundamentals, ones that focus on form over function, and ones that are geared towards the most power-hungry among us.

With the iPhone 17 series, the conversation is even more complex. It’s Apple’s most diverse lineup of phones yet, which makes deciding on the right one to upgrade to next to impossible without some help.

That’s where we come in. Below, we’re going over Apple’s entire iPhone lineup to help you decide which model is right for you, all in an easy-to-digest format to help reduce your shopping time. Here’s what we recommend.

More iPhone buying guides

Best iPhone for everyone

iPhone 17

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✅ 6.3-inch ProMotion display

✅ Powerful A19 processor

✅ Center Stage selfie camera

✅ All-day battery life

❌ No telephoto camera

❌ Colors might not be for you

The best iPhone for most people is, by far, the iPhone 17. It’s one of Apple’s most well-rounded smartphones to date, checking virtually every box you could think of no matter what your preferences are. Need fast performance? There’s the A19 chip. Need all-day battery life? Apple made the battery bigger compared to the iPhone 16. Need better durability? You get Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front. Want awesome cameras? There’s a dual-camera system on the back, plus Apple’s killer 18MP Center Stage selfie camera. The larger 6.3-inch screen also comes with ProMotion, delivering a more responsive 120Hz refresh rate. There’s not much missing here, and for the price, it’s perhaps the best deal in smartphones right now.

Starting price: $799

AT&T: iPhone 17

Best Buy: iPhone 17

Verizon: iPhone 17

Walmart: iPhone 17

Best iPhone for power users

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✅ Powerful camera system

✅ Longest battery life ever in an iPhone

✅ New cooling system helps avoid overheating

✅ Aluminum unibody design

❌ Zoom isn’t as far as other high-end phones

❌ Higher starting price

Apple’s biggest, baddest, and boldest iPhone to date is the iPhone 17 Pro, and it’s perfect for those who demand the most from their smartphones. It’s crafted from an aluminum unibody that’s more durable than the previous generation, and it ships in three bold finishes, including the infamous Cosmic Orange. The triple 48MP camera system on the back is one of the best on any smartphone, and it enables pro-level video features like cinema-grade video quality and ProRes RAW. What’s more, the 17 Pro Max comes with the longest battery life of any iPhone, the vapor chamber cooling system keeps your phone from overheating, the A19 Pro processor delivers the fastest performance in any smartphone, and Ceramic Shield 2 provides 3x better scratch resistance for the display.

Starting prices

Best iPhone for trend-setters

iPhone Air

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✅ Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever

✅ Spacious 6.5-inch display

✅ Fast performance

✅ Beautiful color options

❌ One rear camera

❌ Battery life is underwhelming

If you want an iPhone that’s fashion-forward and futuristic, look no further than the iPhone Air. At just 5.6mm, it’s Apple’s thinnest phone to date, and it weighs next to nothing at 165 grams. Inside, Apple was able to cram in the same A19 processor as the iPhone 17 for ultra-fast performance, and it has the same iOS 26 software as the rest of the lineup. You’ll even find the Camera Control button, Action button, and USB-C port right where you’d think. It’s an impressive feat of engineering, to say the least. Plus, it’s available in four beautiful colors: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.

Starting price: $1,099

Amazon: iPhone Air

AT&T: iPhone Air

Best Buy: iPhone Air

Verizon: iPhone Air

Walmart: iPhone Air

Best iPhone for small phone fans

iPhone 16

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✅ 6.1-inch screen is compact by today’s standards

✅ Fast performance

✅ All-day battery life

✅ Dual rear cameras

❌ 60Hz refresh rate

❌ Price jumps high when upgrading storage

If you’re looking for an iPhone that doesn’t feel like you’re holding a surfboard, your best bet is picking up an iPhone 16. It has a smaller 6.1-inch display that’s smaller than the entire iPhone 17 lineup, making it the easiest to hold in one hand. It also comes with powerful specs that hold up perfectly well a year after its release, including the A18 processor and all-day battery life. You also get dual rear cameras, the Dynamic Island, Camera Control, and Apple Intelligence support.

Starting price: $699

Amazon: iPhone 16

AT&T: iPhone 16

Best Buy: iPhone 16

Verizon: iPhone 16

Walmart: iPhone 16

Best iPhone for budget shoppers

iPhone 15

✅ Many carriers offer it for free

✅ Premium design that holds up

✅ Dual rear cameras

✅ All-day battery life

❌ Tends to run warm

❌ Doesn’t work with Apple Intelligence

The iPhone to get if you’re on a budget and want the best value is the iPhone 15. Released in 2023, this phone comes with high-end specs like an A16 processor, a premium design, the Dynamic Island, and Action button, all while being completely free across carrier promotions. Unlocked models are on sale regularly, too, so even though the normal starting price is similar to the iPhone 16, you’re bound to find a great deal on this device.

Starting price: $629 (or free w/ promotions)

Amazon: iPhone 15

AT&T: iPhone 15

Best Buy: iPhone 15

Verizon: iPhone 15

Walmart: iPhone 15

Best iPhone for your parents

iPhone 16e

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

✅ Basic design that’s plenty modern

✅ A18 processor for fast performance

✅ All-day battery life

✅ Software updates for years to come

❌ One rear camera

❌ No MagSafe support

Need a new phone for your parents? The iPhone 16e is the one you’re looking for. It’s the most basic iPhone Apple sells, complete with a design that calls back iPhones of the past while remaining modern enough for 2025. It ships with an A18 chip for reliable performance for years to come, all-day battery life, stereo speakers, and iOS 26. It supports Apple Intelligence, too, and will be updated regularly over the coming years. It’s the ultimate “set it and forget it” iPhone - set it up for your parents, and the only issue they could possibly have is forgetting their Apple Account password (maybe write it down this time, guys).

Starting price: $599

Amazon: iPhone 16e

AT&T: iPhone 16e

Best Buy: iPhone 16e

Verizon: iPhone 16e

Walmart: iPhone 16e

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.