One of the entries on our best iPhone 17 Pro cases list has surprised me more than I thought.

When I buy a new phone, I almost always get a leather case for it immediately. I’ve been a loyal user of leather cases for years, simply because they look and feel so nice to use. I used to buy Apple’s own leather cases back when they used to make them for the latest iPhone, and after they discontinued them, I switched to Nomad’s cases full-time.

Apple introduced its FineWoven case for the iPhone 15 Pro series as a “premium” replacement for leather that was more eco-friendly, and I tried to switch to it numerous times. Yet I could never fully get on the bandwagon, what with all the issues plaguing the case, from durability concerns to the fact that it was next to impossible to keep clean.

Now, two years later, Apple has a new woven case called TechWoven for the iPhone 17 Pro. I recently picked one up to give it a shot, and I have to say, it’s a far superior alternative to leather, one I can see myself using long-term.

TechWoven for the win

Apple’s TechWoven cases are a lot different from FineWoven of two years ago. Those cases focused on being soft to the touch and more delicate than protective. Meanwhile, TechWoven takes the opposite approach: it’s more utilitarian with a recycled polyester design that’s tougher, less susceptible to scratches, and still good-looking. It has TPU sides with a textured finish for a better grip, and two loop holes on the bottom for connecting one of Apple’s new Crossbody Straps.

I took the Nomad Traditional Leather case I’ve been using since I got my iPhone 17 Pro Max off and replaced it with a green TechWoven case, and to be honest, I don’t miss the leather case that much. Compared to FineWoven, TechWoven feels a lot more durable and premium. The soft-touch finish felt nice on FineWoven out of the box, but as it got dirty over time, it lost its premium charm. So far, TechWoven doesn’t have that same issue.

The case reminds me a lot of Google’s old fabric cases for the Pixel, except more robust. The texture on the back feels a bit more pronounced and durable, and the buttons are a lot clickier. Apple says this case has gone through thousands of hours of testing during its design and manufacturing process, so it’ll be safe against drops and scratches. With no advertised height for drop protection (and the fact that the corners don’t have a ton of reinforcement), it’s hard to say whether your phone will crack or not after a high drop.

After using it for a while, the TechWoven case has grown on me more than I thought. That’s in part due to the slim profile, which helps keep my thick-and-heavy iPhone 17 Pro Max somewhat manageable. The grippy texture helps with that too, and I personally love how the green finish looks paired with my silver phone (on a completely unrelated subject - go Birds!)

The TechWoven case serves two purposes: it gives Apple a more premium case offering that isn’t as taxing on the environment as leather, and it resolves the wrongs of FineWoven. I think Apple rebounded completely with this case. It’s protective enough to keep your iPhone safe from scratches and dings, it looks really good, and it won’t get disgusting with just a couple weeks of usage.

Whether I’ll be ditching leather cases for good remains to be seen, but so far, I’m at least a bit tempted.

