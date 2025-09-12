(Credit: Apple / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s upgraded iPhone 17 family is here

📱 There’s the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max

📐 All three come with beautiful designs that are worth protecting

🛍️ If you’re shopping for one of these devices, you’ll probably want a case, too

📋 Here’s our list of the 12 best cases you can get

If you’re picking up a shiny new iPhone 17, chances are you’ll want a case to protect it. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may use more metal for their designs than ever before, but they still come with plenty of breakable glass. Similarly, the iPhone 17 uses glass as a primary design element, giving you a higher chance of shattering your phone with a drop from the right height.

Apple promises better durability thanks to Ceramic Shield 2, its upgraded glass that’s supposed to be less prone to scratches and cracks over time. But it’s still glass, and the best way to protect it is with a case.

Here at The Shortcut, we consider ourselves smartphone case experts, having spent 30+ combined years reviewing phones and testing hundreds of cases along the way. For the iPhone 17 series, there are plenty of great options on the market, all of which can give you increased durability and stylish looks.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the best iPhone 17 cases on the market to help you find the perfect one.

Best iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases

Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case

✅ Perfect fit for your iPhone 17

✅ Available in bright colors

✅ Adds extra grip

❌ Not as durable as other cases

A tried and true staple in Apple’s accessory lineup, the Silicone Case for iPhone 17 protects your phone in a premium silicone shell, accented by metallic buttons. It’s available in five different colors for the regular iPhone 17: Neon Yellow, Anchor Blue, Purple Fog, Light Moss, and Black. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro version swaps a few shades for Midnight, Orange, and Terra Cotta. It’s a good case to get if you want to add an extra layer of protection to your phone, while also adding a touch of color.

Price: $49

Amazon: iPhone 17 Silicone Case

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max Silicone Case

Apple iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case

✅ A stylish fabric finish

✅ Available in trendy colors

❌ Might get dirty over time

❌ Not as durable as other cases

A spiritual successor to the FineWoven cases of two years ago, Apple’s new TechWoven case for the iPhone 17 Pro promises a beautiful design with ample protection for your device. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester that’s woven together with multiple colors to create a dimensional feeling with deeper colors. With TPU on the sides, you’ll get improved grip and durability, while the aluminum buttons keep everything clicky. It also comes with two connection points that make it compatible with Apple’s new cross-body strap. It’s available in five different colors: Blue, Purple, Sienna, Green, and Black.

Price: $59

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max TechWoven Case

Dbrand Grip Case

✅ Military-grade drop protection

✅ Adds extra grip to your iPhone 17

✅ Raised camera lip

✅ Customizable with different skins

❌ Not available in colors other than black

Dbrand is known for its countless array of skins you can buy for your smartphone, tablet, gaming console, laptop, and more. But an underrated star in the company’s product lineup is its Grip Case, which adds military-grade protection to your smartphone. For the iPhone 17, Dbrand made a case that precisely fits and even outfitted it with Camera Control, eliminating the need for a hole on the side. Clicky buttons and a rubberized exterior keep your phone usable while staying protected from drops, and the raised camera lip on the back will keep the triple 48MP lenses scratch-free. Plus, you can customize it with one of Dbrand’s skins for extra pizzazz.

Price: $59.90 from Dbrand

Dbrand: iPhone 17 Grip Case

Dbrand: iPhone 17 Pro Grip Case

Dbrand: iPhone 17 Pro Max Grip Case

Nomad Leather cases

✅ Premium leather finish

✅ Three color choices

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Extra camera protection

❌ Horween Leather version is pricey

❌ Not as durable as other cases

The best leather cases on the market are from Nomad, who has been making gorgeous leather goods for Apple products for years. The company just updated its line for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, with the Modern and Traditional Leather cases as standout hits. The cases use genuine leather to add a premium fit and finish to your iPhone. The Modern case has rubber sides and aluminum buttons (plus a Camera Control button) for extra durability, while the Traditional model (only available for iPhone 17 Pro) wraps the leather around all four sides. Each case comes in Black, Rustic Brown, and English Tan. You can also upgrade to Horween Leather for an extra $30.

Price (Modern): $55

Nomad: iPhone 17 Modern Leather case

Nomad: iPhone 17 Pro Modern Leather case

Nomad: iPhone 17 Pro Max Modern Leather

Price (Traditional): $65

Nomad: iPhone 17 Pro Traditional Leather

Nomad: iPhone 17 Pro Max Traditional

Zagg Crystal Palace Snap Clear Case with Stand

✅ Clear design with anti-yellowing tech

✅ Durable against 13-foot drops

✅ Kickstand for hands-free use

✅ Camera Control button

❌ Pricey for a clear case

If you want to show off the color of your iPhone 17 and still give it solid protection, Zagg has one of the most durable clear cases you’ll find. The Crystal Palace Snap case offers a clean design that’s been treated with Zagg’s anti-yellowing technology, ensuring that the case withstands the test of time. There’s a kickstand near the bottom on the back for propping up your phone hands-free, and the integrated Camera Control button makes it easy to get the right shot every time. Plus, it’s been tested to withstand 13-foot drops, which is plenty of protection for most users.

Price: $59.99

Zagg: iPhone 17 Snap

Zagg: iPhone 17 Pro Snap

Zagg: iPhone 17 Pro Max Snap

ESR Cloud Soft Magnetic Case

✅ The ultimate silicone case

✅ Cover and kickstand around cameras adds protection

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ 3x military-grade protection

✅ Available in vibrant colors

❌ Silicone material may get dirty over time

Silicone cases are often designed to protect your phone and not much more, but ESR’s Cloud Soft case contradicts that. Its grippy silicone finish is outfitted with extra protection at the top for the cameras, where both a cover and a built-in kickstand help protection the camera “plateau,” as Apple calls it. The kickstand allows for hands-free use, there’s a built-in Camera Control button on the side, and it’s rated for 3x military-grade drop protection. Plus, it ships in a variety of fun colors like blue, green, orange, and pink.

Price: $32.99

Amazon: ESR iPhone 17 Cloud Soft case

Amazon: ESR iPhone 17 Pro Cloud Soft

Amazon: ESR iPhone 17 Pro Max Cloud Soft

Otterbox Defender Series Pro case

✅ Tri-layer design for advanced protection

✅ Raised edges to protect cameras and screen

✅ Port covers to keep dirt out

✅ Camera Control built-in

❌ A bit pricey

❌ Limited colors

Otterbox is one of the most reliable names in the iPhone case market, and its Defender Series Pro case for the iPhone 17 is a great example of that. With a triple-layer design, your iPhone is safeguarded from drops and scratches, unlike many cases on the market. With advanced drop protection, a cover for the USB-C port, clicky buttons, and Camera Control built in, the case keeps your device perfectly functional while protecting it. You also get a free holster in the box to strap it to your hip, if that’s your style.

Price: $79.99

Amazon: Otterbox iPhone 17 Defender Pro

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Defender Pro

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max Defender Pro

Mous Limitless case

✅ Advanced protection with AirShock technology

✅ Reinforced camera protection

✅ Lightweight yet robust

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Customizable with materials like wood, aramid fibre, and more

❌ A bit pricey

Mous has come up in the past few years as one of my personal favorite case makers, if only because of the Limitless case. It might seem like a boring rubber shell like other cases at first, but it’s the exact opposite. Not only does it protect your phone from drops thanks to AirShock technology, you can customize it with a custom material on the back. With options like bamboo, aramid fibre, leather, and more, you can have something completely different from everyone else. It’s a snazzy way of keeping your iPhone 17 safe.

Price: $74.99

Amazon: iPhone 17 Mous Limitless

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Mous Limitless

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max Mous Limitless

Casetify Impact Case

✅ Plenty of customization options

✅ Solid protection for your phone

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Optional camera kickstand

❌ A bit pricey

Casetify has been making some of the boldest iPhone cases you can get for years. The company’s Impact case for the iPhone 17 is no different. It starts off as a durable, mostly clear case with a rubberized border for durability. Take it into Casetify’s customization studio on its website and you can add custom designs, messages, and more, which can seriously help with standing out from the pack. There’s also a ton of funky pre-built designs with various patterns and characters. Casetify isn’t afraid to be different, and if you want to protect your new phone while standing out, this is a sure-fire way to do that.

Price: $64

Amazon: iPhone 17 Casetify Impact

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Casetify Impact

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max Impact

UAG Plyo Case

✅ 16-foot drop protection

✅ Stylish design

✅ Anti-yellowing technology

✅ Lightweight and barely adds bulk

❌ No Camera Control button

❌ Pricier than other clear cases

UAG offers a wide range of durable phone cases with sleek designs, and its Plyo case for the iPhone 17 is no different. It’s the brand’s signature clear case with a shock-absorbing frame to protect your device from drops. In fact, UAG says it can survive drops up to 16 feet, which makes this one of the most durable clear cases on the market. It’s lightweight and doesn’t add much bulk to your phone, and it comes with anti-yellowing technology so it looks clean for years down the road.

Price: $54.95

Amazon: iPhone 17 UAG Plyo

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro UAG Plyo

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max UAG Plyo

Spigen Thin Fit MagSafe Case

✅ Thin, minimalist design

✅ Extra protection for the cameras

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Various colors available

❌ Not as durable as other cases

If you want to add as little bulk as possible to your iPhone 17, there’s the Thin Fit MagSafe case from Spigen. The case offers an incredibly thin design that barely adds thickness to your device, all while keeping it safe from scratches and dings. An extra layer at the top will protect your iPhone 17 Pro’s camera system, and there’s a Camera Control button on the side. It’s available in four different colors: Black, Gunmetal, Abyss Green, and Metal Slate.

Price: $23.99

Amazon: iPhone 17 Spigen Thin Fit

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Spigen Thin Fit

Amazon: iPhone 17 Pro Max Thin Fit

Pela Cases

✅ Bio-degradable and made from clean materials

✅ Many different colors and design choices

❌ Not as durable as other cases

❌ A bit pricey

If you want your next smartphone case to be sustainably sourced, check out Pela. The company is known for making the softest iPhone cases around that are made from clean materials like flax shive and a plant-based biopolymer. They’re toxin-free, ethically manufactured, and are compostable when you’re finished with it. You can pick between a wide variety of colors and designs on Pela’s website to get the perfect look for your iPhone 17 or 17 Pro.

Price: $65 at Pela

Pela: iPhone 17 case

