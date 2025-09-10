🍎 Apple has announced the ultra-thin iPhone Air

📱 The device comes with a 5.6-inch form factor, a single 48MP rear camera, and all-day battery life

🎨 The phone is set to ship in four distinct colors

👀 Here’s your first look at all of them to help you decide which to buy

Apple has introduced its thinnest iPhone to date, and to back it up, there are some snazzy new colors that are quite eye-catching.

The iPhone Air, the first of its kind, has a super-slim 5.6mm design that forced Apple to redesign the entire interior of the device, shoving a lot of the components to the top. With a polished titanium frame and subtle frosted finish on the back, the result is a phone that looks incredible from every angle. Plus, it has the new A19 Pro processor, Apple’s own custom modems for more efficient Wi-Fi and 5G, and “all-day” battery life.

At $999, the iPhone Air is one of the most interesting smartphones we’ve seen all year, and you may have already decided it’s the right upgrade for you. If that’s the case, you have the choice between four distinct colors, all of which complement the thin design of the iPhone Air nicely. Here’s a breakdown of all four finishes.

iPhone Air colors

Sky Blue

Apple’s Sky Blue finish, which became popular on this year’s MacBook Air, has made its way to the iPhone. The color looks a bit different on the iPhone Air, but similar nonetheless. The glossy rails give it a more premium aesthetic, while the frosted rear glass on the device accentuates the gentle light blue shade. The result is a color that looks vibrant, premium, and, yes, airy.

Light Gold

We haven’t seen many gold iPhones lately, so it’s nice to see the color resurrected with the iPhone Air. It’s a little different this time around, though. Apple isn’t going with the same champagne/jewelry gold we’re used to seeing; instead, this is Light Gold, which comes with less saturation. The back glass has more of a gold tint to it than anything, while the glossy sides add a bit of shimmer to the look. It’s certainly a pretty color palette, and I can see this being a favorite among users.

Cloud White

Cloud White is essentially Silver. That’s the easiest way to describe it. I have a feeling Apple is calling it Cloud White because this is the iPhone Air, and the company needed a name that reminds you of that. But this is extremely similar to the same Silver finish we’ve seen on various iPhones in the past. Still, it’s a good-looking color, especially with the shiny side rails that give it more character than the White Titanium finish on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Space Black

This version of the iPhone Air simply looks badass. It’s very reminiscent of the Space Black version of the Apple Watch Series 11 thanks to the shiny sides, and the back frosted glass makes it look tough yet sleek. It’s a very handsome design, one that’s perfect if you’re a fan of minimalist aesthetics.

Which iPhone Air color would you pick?

Between these four options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.