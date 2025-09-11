📱 Apple has unveiled the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

📸 Both come with some of the biggest upgrades in years, like an 8x telephoto camera, longer battery life, and vapor chamber cooling

🎨 The phones come in three distinctive, aluminum-based colors

👀 Here’s a breakdown of each to help you decide which to buy

Apple has whipped up a fresh batch of iPhones for 2025, and there are brand-new colors to boot.

The company’s new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were announced at an event on September 9, and they each come with some of Apple’s biggest upgrades we’ve seen in years. They both have a new aluminum unibody design with a glass cutout for wireless charging and MagSafe, triple 48MP cameras with a new 4x telephoto, the A19 Pro processor, a new vapor cooling chamber, and the longest battery life of any iPhone to date.

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the new iPhones, and if you’ve already decided that it’s the phone for you, it’s time to settle on color. Apple took a different direction with the 17 Pro’s color choices, this time offering three distinctive finishes and leaving black/Space Gray completely off the table.

iPhone 17 Pro colors

Cosmic Orange

Apple’s flagship color for the iPhone 17 Pro is Cosmic Orange, which is one of the boldest colors we’ve seen the company ship in years, especially for the Pro series. The bright, warm hues of the aluminum are accented by a slightly lighter tone in the Ceramic Shield 2 glass, giving it a very unique appearance that’ll stand out next to any other smartphone in a carrier store. It reminds me a lot of the international orange color that the Apple Watch Ultra uses, although it seems to lean more orange than yellow. It’s the one to get if you’re trying to make a statement with your next smartphone, or if you just want something different.

Deep Blue

We haven’t seen a dark blue iPhone in a little while, at least not one that can rival the excellence of the iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue (in my opinion, at least). That changes with the iPhone 17 Pro, which is available in Deep Blue. The shade leans much more navy than blue, and damn does it look good. The deep, saturated paint job on the aluminum nearly matches the color of the glass, making this the most uniform colorway you’ll find in Apple’s lineup. It reminds me of a darker version of Samsung’s Blue Shadow color that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 ships in.

Silver

The color I’m choosing for my personal iPhone 17 Pro Max is Silver. Next to Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue, Silver is by far the most boring, if only because we’ve seen this shade numerous times before. But with the 17 Pro, it looks and feels refreshed. The silver unibody is accented by white rear glass, resulting in a two-tone appearance that looks premium and avoids feeling too generic. Plus, I’m throwing my phone in a brown leather case once it arrives, and I want something that won’t clash.

Which iPhone 17 Pro color would you pick?

Between these three options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.