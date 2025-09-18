(Screenshot: The Shortcut)

🔋 Apple’s entire iPhone 17 lineup has bigger batteries than last year

🪫 While they’ll last longer on a charge, you’ll still need to juice them back up eventually

🔌 We’ve sifted through the market to find the best chargers and accessories you can get

⚡️ Here are the 12 essential chargers we think are perfect for this year’s iPhones

The iPhone 17 series got a boost in battery life thanks to Apple’s innovations (and larger batteries), but like any battery, they eventually die. To enjoy all the perks of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone Air, you have to keep them juiced up, and we’ve done some research to find the best ways to do that.

From portable chargers to charging stations, USB-C cables, and more, we scoured the internet to find the best charging solutions for your shiny new iPhone 17. Whether you have the base model, one of the new Pros, or the ultra-thin iPhone Air, these picks will be perfect to help keep you powered up all day (and then some).

Here’s our list of 12 essential charging accessories you should consider.

Also see:

Best iPhone 17 charging accessories

Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max

✅ Apple’s native way to fast-charge your iPhone 17

✅ Supports up to 60W charging

✅ Compact design with foldable prongs

❌ Only one USB-C port

❌ Other wall adapters are a better value

Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max (which is quite the name) is one of the most accessible ways to fast-charge your iPhone 17. It supports 40W of sustained charging speed with a peak of 60W, which helps to juice up an iPhone 17 or 17 Pro from zero to 50% in about 20 minutes. The iPhone Air can go from zero to 50% in 30 minutes with the charger. Plus, it has a compact design with foldable prongs for easy storage.

Price: $39

Apple: 40W Dynamic Power Adapter

Statik MagStack Pro USB-C cable

✅ Magnetic design avoids tangles and collapses easily

✅ Supports up to 100W charging

✅ Nylon coating prevents fraying over time

✅ Colors match your iPhone 17 Pro

❌ More expensive than most USB-C cables

I’ve been testing Statik’s MagStack Pro USB-C cables for a couple of months now, and they’ve become a staple in my everyday carry. The nylon design is durable and avoids fraying over time, while the cable itself is magnetic. This allows it to collapse together to avoid getting tangled and causing a mess in your bag. It supports up to 100W charging speeds and up to 480mbps data transfers. Plus, Statik is selling new colors to match your iPhone 17 Pro. You can purchase them individually or in packs of three or five.

Price: $22.99

Statik: MagStack Pro USB-C cable

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

✅ Qi2 support with 5,000mAh capacity

✅ Charge two devices at once

✅ Drop and temperature protected

✅ Kickstand for hands-free use

❌ Design is a bit thick

A portable wireless charger can be handy in a pinch if your iPhone 17 is on the brink of death, and Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank is a solid choice in that scenario. With a 5,000mAh battery onboard, it can fully recharge the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and Air via Qi2 and MagSafe. If you have multiple devices you need to charge, attach the magnets to your phone and plug the other device into the USB-C port on the side. There’s also a kickstand that makes using your phone hands-free a breeze while it juices up.

Price: $59.99

Amazon: Belkin BoostCharge Pro

Mophie Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

✅ Charge three devices at once

✅ Supports Qi2 and Apple Watch fast-charging

✅ Compact design

❌ Limiting 5W wireless charging

❌ Only one color choice

There’s nothing more convenient than having a single charging station for all of your Apple devices, and Mophie’s Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is a great example of that. With support for Qi2 and fast Apple Watch charging, you can juice up your shiny new iPhone 17, Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 in the same place. The design is compact and doesn’t take up a lot of space, and it supports horizontal orientation for your iPhone so you can use it in StandBy mode.

Price: $129.95

Amazon: Mophie Snap+ 3-in-1

Anker Laptop Power Bank

✅ Huge 25,000mAh battery

✅ Up to 100W of charging performance

✅ Integrated USB-C cables and ample ports

✅ Handy display for viewing battery life

❌ Hefty design that can be cumbersome

❌ On the expensive end for portable chargers

I know what you’re thinking: “Hey, this is an iPhone charging guide, not a MacBook charging guide!” I’m aware of this, which is the reason I recommend Anker’s Laptop Power Bank anyway. It’s one of my favorite portable chargers I’ve ever used. It comes with a retractable USB-C cable and one that serves as a loop on the side (made from durable nylon to boot). With a couple of extra USB-C ports on the side, it supports 100W output and has a huge 25,000mAh battery inside. This means you can recharge an iPhone 17 Pro Max nearly five times, and you can even recharge a MacBook at full speed. The screen shows you how much battery you have left, as well as the wattage of each device you have plugged in.

Price: $109.99

Amazon: Anker Laptop Power Bank

Nomad 65W Slim Power Adapter

✅ 65W charging speed

✅ Dual USB-C ports

✅ GaN technology for better efficiency

✅ Ultra-slim design

❌ Charging slows when two devices are connected

Nomad isn’t known for its smartphone charging chops, but that changed with its Slim Power Adapter. It’s the perfect addition to your iPhone 17 setup with its slim design that hugs the wall and can fit in the tightest of places. The model we enjoy the most is the 65W version, since it’s perfect for recharging every member of the iPhone 17 family (and the iPhone Air). There are two USB-C ports as well, so you can recharge two devices at the same time. Plus, it ships in two colors to match whatever aesthetics you’re after.

Price: $55

Nomad: 65W Slim Power Adapter

Apple iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

✅ Fast 12W charging supported

✅ Even faster 25W charging supported over USB-C

✅ Doubles the endurance of your iPhone Air

❌ Isn’t designed for the iPhone 17 or 17 Pro

❌ Much smaller battery than similarly-priced MagSafe power packs

If you have an iPhone Air and need your battery to last for extended periods of time, Apple has an in-house solution. Its iPhone Air MagSafe Battery has a battery that’s similar in size to the ultra-thin iPhone itself, which translates to up to 65% extra endurance when it’s connected to the phone. It supports 12W fast charging (or 25W when connected via USB-C) and fits onto the back of your iPhone Air perfectly.

Price: $99

Amazon: Apple iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

UAG Ultra Slim 5K Wireless Power Bank

✅ 5,000mAh battery with dual-charging support

✅ Slim, rugged design with military-grade drop protection

✅ Kickstand for hands-free use

❌ A bit pricey

A power bank that’s become a personal favorite is UAG’s Ultra Slim 5K Wireless Power Bank. The portable charger supports 10W wireless charging and 20W USb-C charging, so you can charge two devices simultaneously. There’s a 5,000mAh battery as well, which is plenty for on-the-go top-ups across the iPhone 17 lineup. What’s more, it’s made of metal with military-grade drop protection, making it one of the most durable chargers on this list. There’s even a kickstand for hands-free use.

Price: $69.95

Amazon: UAG Ultra Slim 5K Power Bank

Belkin 240W USB-C Cables (2-Pack)

✅ Braided design

✅ 240W performance supported

✅ Various sizes available

✅ Two-pack is a great value

❌ Will tangle like any other cable

Apple supplies decent USB-C cables in the box with every iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, but if you want a little upgrade, check out Belkin’s offerings. Its 240W USB-C cables come with a braided design for durability, as well as support for up to 240W of power. That’s enough to charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro from zero to 50% in as little as 31 minutes, which is crazy. The cable also supports up to 480mbps data transfer speeds, and it’s available in sizes ranging from 3.3 feet to 9.9 feet. There’s a two-pack of 6.6-foot cables that happens to be an incredible value, which makes this a no-brainer for every iPhone 17 user.

Price (6.6-fit two-pack): $22.99

Amazon: Belkin 240W USB-C Cables

Spigen ArcField Dual Wireless Charger

✅ Qi2 15W charging

✅ Second Qi charger for AirPods

✅ Adjustable stand

✅ Affordable price

❌ Only one color choice

For those on a budget who still want a solid charging stand for their iPhone 17, we recommend the Spige ArcField Dual Wireless Charger. It supports Qi2 with 15W wireless charging speeds, and there’s a second Qi charger in the base for your AirPods. The Qi2 charger is adjustable so you can set your iPhone 17 at the perfect angle, and the design is perfectly compact to fit on your nightstand.

Price: $45.99

Amazon: Spigen ArcField Dual Charger

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station

✅ Convenient, compact design

✅ Supports three devices at once

✅ Qi2 15W charging support

✅ Four color choices

❌ Can’t charge all devices if using StandBy mode

One of our personal favorite travel go-to chargers for iPhone 17 users is the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station. With support for 15W Qi2 charging, the device unfolds into three separate chargers with a place for your Apple Watch and AirPods on either side. Its design is plenty compact to fit in a backpack or carry-on, and it can even be propped up for StandBy mode. Plus, it comes in four colors.

Price: $65.99

Amazon: Anker MagGo Charging Station

Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch

✅ Durable Kevlar design

✅ Integrated Apple Watch charger

✅ 100W performance

❌ Expensive

Nomad saw a USB-C cable one day and thought, “hey, we should put an Apple Watch charger on the end of that thing.” Maybe the conversation didn’t go quite that way, but that’s essentially what happened with the Universal Cable for Apple Watch. With 100W of performance, the cable is plenty adequate for fast-charging your iPhone 17, while its Kevlar design will remain in tact for years to come. The real kicker? The bonus Apple Watch charger on the end, which means you can charge two Apple devices with a single cable. It’s one of the most convenient cables you can have in your arsenal.

Price: $85

Nomad: Universal Cable for Apple Watch

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.