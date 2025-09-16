(Credit: Apple / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone Air is one of the most interesting phones of 2025

⚙️ It comes with a 5.6mm design, a single rear camera, and the same A19 Pro chip as the iPhone 17 Pro

🛍️ If you’re planning on picking one up or already have, you’ll probably want a case to protect its glass design

📋 Here’s our list of the 15 best cases you can get

Apple leaned heavily into design for the new iPhone Air. At just 5.6mm thick, it’s the company’s thinnest smartphone to date, packed with the same level of performance as the iPhone 17 Pro. With a single rear camera, new technologies like Apple’s C1X modem and N1 networking chip, iOS 26, and four distinctive colors to pick from, it’s one of the most compelling phones we’ve seen out of Cupertino in years.

As you can imagine, smartphone case makers have their work cut out for them when it comes to designing protective covers for this thin-and-light device. Fortunately, it seems that there are just as many options on the market for the iPhone Air as there is for Apple’s more conventional iPhone 17 models, which is great news for those picking up the $999 futuristic gadget.

Below, we’re breaking down 15 of the best iPhone Air cases we could find that’ll protect your new device, while maintaining some of its design integrity.

Best iPhone Air cases

Apple iPhone Air Case with MagSafe

✅ Sleek translucent design

✅ Keeps a slim profile

✅ Available in two colors

✅ Works with Apple’s Crossbody Straps

❌ Not as protective as other cases

Apple’s first-party case for the iPhone Air is a take on its classic clear case, complete with a translucent design instead of one that’s totally transparent. The case has a frosted finish on the inside and comes in two colors: Frost and Shadow, both of which compliment the colors of the iPhone Air quite nicely. It keeps a low profile and adds just 0.9mm to the phone’s design, while the two loops at the bottom allow you to connect Apple’s new Crossbody Straps for a more stylish look. Of course, it also works with MagSafe and has a Camera Control button.

Price: $49

Apple: iPhone Air Case

Apple iPhone Air Bumper

✅ Protects your phone from bumps and drops

✅ Color-matched to your iPhone

✅ Compatible with Apple’s Crossbody Straps

❌ Not as protective as a case

To keep an even lower profile with the iPhone Air, Apple sells a new Bumper accessory that wraps around the sides of the device to give you some protection. While not as durable as a traditional case, it’ll protect your phone from light bumps and drops. It looks a lot like the iPhone 4’s bumper case that Apple sold ages ago. It’s made from reinforced polycarbonate, has a Camera Control button built-in, and comes in four color-matching finishes: Light Blue, Tan, Light Gray, and Black.

Price: $39

Apple: iPhone Air Bumper

Nomad Traditional Leather case

✅ Premium Horween leather finish

✅ Available in two colors

✅ Keeps your phone thin and light

✅ MagSafe compatible

❌ Expensive

Nomad makes our favorite leather cases we’ve tried, and the new Traditional leather case for the iPhone Air should provide that same experience. Made from hand-tanned Horween leather, the case is ultra thin and light, with protective corners and a raised camera lip. All of your phone’s buttons are exposed for functionality, and there are MagSafe magnets built into the back. It’s available in two different colors: Rustic Brown and Black.

Price: $85

Nomad: iPhone Air Traditional

Zagg Manhattan Snap Slim case

✅ Soft, silicone finish

✅ 13-foot drop protection

✅ Raised lip for screen protection

✅ MagSafe compatible

❌ No Camera Control button

❌ Colors aren’t as vibrant as other silicone cases

Apple doesn’t make a silicone case for the iPhone Air, so leave it to Zagg to make one that provides full protection and offers 13-foot drop protection. The case is strengthened with graphene for extra durability, while the soft-touch finish adds grip and comfort to your smartphone. It comes with a slim design that won’t add much extra bulk, and it even uses 48% recycled materials. It ships in three colors: Ocean Abyss Blue, Clay Gray, and Black.

Price: $49.99

Zagg: iPhone Air Manhattan Snap Slim

Dbrand Grip Case

✅ Military-grade drop protection

✅ Adds extra grip to your iPhone Air

✅ Raised camera lip

✅ Customizable with different skins

❌ Not available in colors other than black

❌ Adds bulk

Dbrand is known for its countless array of skins you can buy for your smartphone, tablet, gaming console, laptop, and more. But an underrated star in the company’s product lineup is its Grip Case, which adds military-grade protection to your smartphone. For the iPhone Air, Dbrand made a case that precisely fits and even outfitted it with Camera Control, eliminating the need for a hole on the side. Clicky buttons and a rubberized exterior keep your phone usable while staying protected from drops, and the raised camera lip on the back will keep the single 48MP lens scratch-free. Plus, you can customize it with one of Dbrand’s skins for extra pizzazz.

Price: $59.90

Dbrand: iPhone Air Grip Case

UAG Metropolis LT case

✅ 18-foot drop protection

✅ Rugged, durable design

✅ Lanyard anchor points

✅ Premium faux leather finish

❌ No Camera Control

❌ Only available in black

If you want robust protection that still manages to keep a slim profile, UAG’s Metropolis LT is a solid choice. The case is made from a rugged TPU frame with impact-resistant inner bumpers to absorb shocks and everyday tumbles, resulting in up to 18-foot drop protection. A faux leather finish on the exterior adds a premium touch, while the anchor points on the bottom allow for attaching a lanyard for extra security. It’s one of UAG’s toughest cases in its lineup, which is impressive given how thin it is.

Price: $69.95

Amazon: iPhone Air UAG Metropolis LT

Mous Limitless case

✅ Advanced protection with AirShock technology

✅ Reinforced camera protection

✅ Lightweight yet robust

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Customizable with materials like wood, aramid fibre, and more

❌ A bit pricey

❌ Adds extra bulk

Mous has come up in the past few years as one of my personal favorite case makers, if only because of the Limitless case. It might seem like a boring rubber shell like other cases at first, but it’s the exact opposite. Not only does it protect your phone from drops thanks to AirShock technology, you can customize it with a custom material on the back. With options like bamboo, aramid fibre, leather, and more, you can have something completely different from everyone else. It’s a snazzy way of keeping your iPhone Air safe.

Price: $74.99

Amazon: iPhone Air Mous Limitless

Pela Case

✅ Bio-degradable and made from clean materials

✅ Many different colors and design choices

❌ Not as durable as other cases

❌ A bit pricey

If you want your next smartphone case to be sustainably sourced, check out Pela. The company is known for making the softest iPhone cases around that are made from clean materials like flax shive and a plant-based biopolymer. They’re toxin-free, ethically manufactured, and are compostable when you’re finished with it. You can pick between a wide variety of colors and designs on Pela’s website to get the perfect look for your iPhone Air.

Price: $75

Pela: iPhone Air Case

Arc Case

✅ Unique two-piece aluminum design

✅ Shock-absorbing drop protection

❌ Only two color choices

❌ Expensive for a bumper case

One of the most unique iPhone Air cases on the market belongs to Arc, whose bumper case has been redesigned for Apple’s ultra-thin smartphone. The bumper has an aluminum design with an anti-scratch coating, delivering a shiny finish that’s surprisingly durable. Its adhesive-free, slide-on fit is snug and wraps around the iPhone Air’s camera plateau, and it comes with an aerospace-grade metal shell for shock protection against drops.

Price: $69.99

Arc: iPhone Air Case

ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case

✅ Clear design with anti-yellowing

✅ Military-grade drop protection

✅ Kickstand for hands-free use

✅ Camera Control built-in

❌ Not as thin as Apple’s case

ESR’s Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case for the iPhone Air serves more purposes than just looking good. It has a reinforced design to deliver military-grade drop protection, which is a rarity in the clear case market. It also comes with a kickstand around the camera plateau that can be unfolded for easy hands-free operation. What’s more, ESR made sure to include a Camera Control button and MagSafe, making it one of the most versatile clear cases you can get.

Price: $24.99

Amazon: iPhone Air ESR Classic Hybrid

Otterbox Commuter Series Case

✅ 3x military-grade drop protection

✅ Grippy, pocketable design

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Multiple color choices

❌ Bulky

If you want robust protection for your iPhone Air, Otterbox should be one of the first places you look. The brand’s Commuter Series case offers a double-layer design that gives you 3x more drop protection than the military standard, which is ideal for protecting the Air’s glass design. The case is pocket-friendly and adds a bit of grip to the sides to make it easier to hold onto, and there’s an integrated Camera Control button. You can pick between five colors: Black, Blue Sentiment, Grey Comfort, Purple Mystery, and Sagebrush Green.

Price: $49.99

Amazon: iPhone Air Otterbox Commuter

Mous Super Thin case

✅ As the name suggests - it’s super thin

✅ Extra protection for the camera

✅ MagSafe compatible

✅ Carbon fibre and clear finishes

❌ Pricey for minimal protection

The iPhone Air is the thinnest Apple phone to date, so it only makes sense that you may want to retain that design as much as possible while still adding some protection. Case in point, the Mous Super Thin case is perfect for that. It comes with an ultra-thin design that adds an extra millimeter to your phone’s thickness, while still integrating MagSafe magnets. It’s made from abrasion-resistant aramid fibre to protect your device from dings and scratches. You can pick between carbon fiber and clear finishes, too, so your phone can stand out if you’re proud of the color you chose.

Price: $69.99

Amazon: iPhone Air Mous Super Thin

Case-Mate Clear Case

✅ Clear case with unique aesthetics

✅ 12-foot drop protection

✅ MagSafe compatible

❌ No Camera Control

Case-Mate also has a clear case in its lineup for the iPhone Air, and it comes with some unique designs to help your phone stand out. It’s available in five colorful finishes with floral prints, glittery accents, and plenty of shimmer that add a ton of character and charm to your device. Plus, it’s equipped with 12-foot drop protection so your iPhone Air will survive any tumbles it takes.

Price: $49.99

Amazon: iPhone Air Case-Mate Clear Case

Casetify Ripple Case

✅ Unique ripple design

✅ Soft silicone finish

✅ Camera Control built-in

✅ Four color choices

❌ Only 6.5-foot drop protection

Another unique option is the Ripple case from Casetify. Known for making some of the most eye-catching phone cases on the market, the company’s Ripple case for the iPhone Air emulates the appearance of a drop of water rippling out in a pool. The silicone finish makes the case grippy and soft to the touch, and it has a Camera Control button built-in. It’s available in four different colors: White, Black, Oat, and Primrose Pink.

Price: $56.00

Amazon: iPhone Air Casetify Ripple case

UAG Plasma XTE case

✅ 20-foot drop protection

✅ Built-in metal kickstand

✅ Rugged design with clear back

✅ MagSafe compatible

❌ No Camera Control

❌ Only available in gray

❌ Pricey

If you need something rugged and still want to show off your iPhone Air’s colorway, UAG’s Plasma XTE is a good choice. With sculpted corners and a raised screen lip, the case provides 20-foot drop protection, far exceeding military-grade standards. It also comes with a built-in metal kickstand for hands-free use, MagSafe magnets, and plenty of grip around the sides.

Price: $74.95

Amazon: iPhone Air UAG Plasma XTE

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.