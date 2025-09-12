📱 Apple’s refreshed iPhone 17 has arrived

⚙️ The device comes with a larger 120Hz display, dual rear cameras, Apple’s new Center Stage selfie camera, better performance, and longer battery life

🎨 It comes in five distinctive colors

📋 Here’s a breakdown of all of them to help you decide which is right for you

Apple has a fresh slate of iPhones for 2025, with the base iPhone 17 offering a pretty compelling package for $799. The new device, which looks a lot like the iPhone 16 from last year, has a larger 6.3-inch display this time around, complete with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and 3,000 nits of brightness. An A19 chip powers it, there are two rear cameras, Apple’s new Center Stage selfie camera on the front, and longer battery life.

Overall, the iPhone 17 seems like a solid upgrade, so it makes sense if you’ve already decided it’s the phone for you. At that point, it’s time to determine what color to buy, and Apple makes that pretty tricky with five fresh finishes to pick from.

Don’t worry, though - that’s why we’re here. We’re breaking down all five iPhone 17 colors to help you decide which is right for you.

Apple iPhone 17 colors

Lavender

One of the prettiest colors we’ve seen on an iPhone, Lavender justifies its name perfectly with a shade practically identical to the flower of the same name. The gentle purple hue is virtually pink in the frosted glass on the back, while the glass around the camera sensors gives it a bit of a two-tone appearance with a touch of extra saturation. The aluminum rails add yet another accent, which helps add dimension to the fit and finish. It’s one of those colors that only meshes well with a clear case since you’ll want to always show it off.

Sage

Green smartphones can be tricky to get right, but it seems that Apple has done a decent job with the iPhone 17’s Sage finish. The color, which is reminiscent of various green plants (not to get into specifics, of course), isn’t overtly offensive or saturated. Instead, it’s a subdued, earthy green that blends well in Apple’s lineup. It’s one of the best green finishes that I’ve seen on a smartphone in my 10+ years of covering them.

Mist Blue

A good blue smartphone just hits different. Case in point, the Mist Blue iPhone 17 might be the highlight of the entire lineup. The nautical blue shade is reminiscent of Sierra Blue which was featured on the iPhone 13 Pro, except a bit more subdued. With extra saturation around the cameras, this blue shade feels prominent and makes a statement. The aluminum manages to match the color of the glass, too, for a seamless look.

White

Apple threw in a couple of generic colors for the iPhone 17 as well, with White being the flashiest of the two. It’s a very familiar shade, one that could’ve easily been called Silver as well. It’s exactly what you’d expect: white frosted glass with a silver accent along the sides. It’s a white iPhone. While not as flashy as the other colors, it could easily be your favorite given its clean appearance and simplicity.

Black

Whether you plan to always use a case or want the most low-key iPhone 17 you can get, there’s the Black model. With dark gray-colored glass and a slightly darker aluminum side rail, this color is the least visually interesting. Still, it’s not like it looks bad. I know plenty of people who are disappointed that the iPhone 17 Pro doesn’t come in Black, and this shade with the device’s two-tone finish would look sick. Alas, if you want a black iPhone this year, you’ll have to pick up an iPhone 17 or iPhone Air.

Which iPhone 17 Pro color would you pick?

Between these three options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.