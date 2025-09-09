The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twisted Fairlite's avatar
Twisted Fairlite
2h

The 17 is possibly the closest offering that actually makes me consider upgrading my 13

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matt Swider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture