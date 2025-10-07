🟠 Dbrand just announced a new color for its signature skins: Cosmic Orange

📱 The color was inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro’s signature colorway

💻 The bold orange hue is available for a wide variety of devices

🎮 These are the 5 we’d cover in Cosmic Orange

Dbrand wants to make sure no one is jealous of the iPhone 17 Pro’s flashy new color. This week, the infamous accessory maker announced that it’s adding Cosmic Orange to its vast array of device skins, letting you bring Apple’s vibrant new hue to virtually every device you own. In Dbrand’s renders of the new skin, the color looks strikingly similar to Apple’s, adding a warm, eye-catching look to any device you apply it to.

We spent some time sifting through all the devices and cases you can get a Cosmic Orange skin for on Dbrand’s website, and we found some that we would pick up immediately. Here are some of the coolest we could find.

Nintendo Switch 2 skin

The Switch 2 looks slick in Cosmic Orange. The color accents nicely with the controller’s black buttons, and it effectively highlights the logo on the back. You can outfit the entire console in Cosmic Orange or pick and choose which areas you want to add a little iPhone 17 Pro flair.

Dbrand: Switch 2 Cosmic Orange

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra skin

The ultimate competitor to the iPhone 17 Pro, you can get Cosmic Orange for your Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone looks sharp in this colorway, especially with all the cameras and cut-outs on the back. It’s vibrant, punchy, and a humorous way to continue being anti-Apple.

Dbrand: S25 Ultra Cosmic Orange

Apple MacBook Pro skin

If you want your MacBook Pro to match the color of your iPhone 17 Pro, there’s a skin for that, too. Dbrand’s Cosmic Orange is available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it can be wrapped everywhere from the lid to the base to the palm rests.

Dbrand: 14-inch MBP Cosmic Orange

Dbrand: 16-inch MBP Cosmic Orange

Sony PlayStation 5 skin

The PlayStation 5 in Cosmic Orange is a look you wouldn’t expect is as nice as it is. The vibrant color pairs perfectly with the black and white accents on the console. It’s available for every variation of the PS5, too.

Dbrand: PS5 Cosmic Orange

Microsoft Xbox Series X skin

Own an Xbox Series X? There’s Cosmic Orange for you, too. There’s something industrial about having an orange Xbox, if only because of the sharp corners and flat sides everywhere. It manages to highlight the Xbox logo in the corner nicely, too.

Dbrand: Xbox Series X Cosmic Orange

Dbrand Grip case

The Dbrand Grip case is one of our favorite iPhone 17 Pro cases, and it, too, can be outfitted with Cosmic Orange. Of course, the case is available for more devices than just the iPhone, and it’s a great way to add protection to your device while still giving it the vibrant pop of Apple’s flagship colorway.

Dbrand: Grip case

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.