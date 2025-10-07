Best Walmart deals: save up to 50% until October 12
Save big on the latest tech at Walmart with these fantastic deals
💰 Walmart has a range of fantastic deals available right now
🙌 You don’t need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the offers
📆 You can save until October 12
🆚 The deals arrive just as Amazon begins its Prime Day October sale
Walmart is taking on the best Prime Day October deals with a selection of deep discounts of its own. You can save up to 50% on the latest tech, like TVs, laptops, Apple devices, and video games, until October 12.
The good news is that, unlike Amazon’s sale, you don’t need to subscribe to Walmart+ to take advantage of these deals, which means they’re open to everyone.
We’ve rounded up the best Walmart deals right here, so don’t miss your chance to pick up a great deal before Black Friday rolls around in November.
Best Walmart TV deals
VIZIO 50-inch class quantum 4K QLED - $198 (was $298)
Hisense 85-inch class U7 Series Mini-LED - $1,498 (was $1,679.99)
Hisense 65-inch class U7 Series Mini-LED - $798 (was $877.99)
LG 55-inch 4K UHD OLED - $798 (was $1,099.99)
TCL 85-inch Q Class 4K UHD - $698 (was $804.97)
Best Walmart Dyson deals
Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan - $349.99 (was $499.99)
Restored Premium Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete - $339.99 (was $499.99
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $429.99 (was $729.99)
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum - $349.99 (was $589.99)
Restored Premium Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - $209.99 (was $349.99)
Best Walmart gaming deals
PS5 Slim Digital Edition + Midnight Black DualSense controller - $519.98 (was $574.99)
PS5 Slim + Starlight Blue DualSense controller - $569.99 (was $624.98)
PS5 Pro + Galactic Purple DualSense controller - $769.99 ($850)
Best Walmart LEGO deals
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Sea Animals Toy Building Set - $15 (was $29.99)
LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant - $35 (was $59.99)
LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak The Hippogriff - $35 (was $59.99)
LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus The Sanderson Sister’s Cottage - $180 (was $229.99)
LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants Building Toy - $19.97 (was $22.99)
LEGO Disney Angel Lilo & Stitch Kids Toy - $54 (was $64.99)
LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 Model Car - $180 (was $239.99)
Best Walmart Apple deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) - $189 (was $249)
Restored Apple iPhone 12 64GB Unlocked - $188.99 (was $299.99)
Best Walmart laptop deals
Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop - $599 (was $999.99)
HP 15.6-inch Windows Core i3-N305 256GB SSD - $279 (was $459)
Jumper 16-inch 2 in 1 laptop 16GB Intel Celeron - $398.99 (was $798.99)
Lenovo V14 G4 IRU 14-inch FHD TN Notebook - $499.99 (was $619.99)
