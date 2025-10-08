Best Prime Day October deals: Amazon's biggest discounts end today
Amazon Prime members can save on a vast selection of products
🚨 Amazon’s Prime Day October deals end at midnight
💰 The deals are exclusive to Prime members
🙌 You can save on countless items, including laptops, TVs and gaming
📆 Prime Day October has become a regular sales event for Amazon
Amazon Prime Day October is well underway, but what are the best deals available? We’ve saved you the legwork of scrolling through Amazon’s website and rounded up some of the most tempting discounts below.
The Shortcut has 155,000 subscribers and is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Subscribe now for the latest news and to receive our banner-ad-free newsletter ⤵️
Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the vast majority of these deals. If that puts you off, don’t forget that Walmart is also hosting its own sale until October 12. We’ve also rounded up the best Walmart deals to save you time (and money).
Without further ado, then, here are the best Prime Day October deals we’ve seen thus far. Remember, these offers end at midnight tonight.
Best Prime Day October TV deals
Panasonic Z95 Series 55-inch OLED 4K - $1,999.99 (was $2,397.99)
Insignia 50-inch F50 series LED 4K Fire TV - $169.99 (was $299.99)
Hisense 65-inch E6 Cinema Series QLED 4K Fire TV - $369.99 (was $549.99)
LG 77-inch OLED C5 Series - $1,999.99 (was $3,696.99)
Best Prime Day October Apple deals
Apple Watch Series 10 - $309 (was $429)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - $742 (was $872.95)
Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm) - $368 (was $508)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $649 (was $799)
Apple AirPods 4 - $119 (was $179)
Best Prime Day October Samsung deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm - $149.99 (was $249.99)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - $919.99 (was $1,299.99)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G - $464.99 (was $599.99)
Samsung Galaxy S25+ - $699.99 (was $999.99)
Best Prime Day October laptop deals
acer Chromebook Plus 515 laptop with Google AI - $329.99 (was $424.99)
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) Gaming Laptop 16-inch - $1,199.99 (was $1,498)
Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 laptop/tablet (2024) - $1,499.99 (was $2,099.99)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) - $1,459.99 (was $2,099.99)
HP 15.6-inch laptop HD touchscreen display - $259.99 (was $439.99)
Best Prime Day October gaming deals
Madden NFL 26 (PS5) - $36.54 (was $69.99)
Madden NFL 26 (Xbox Series X) - $36.54 (was $69.99)
Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse - $36.08 (was $69.99)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Gaming Headset - $113.99 (was $149.99)
LG 45-inch Ultragear 5K2K WUHG OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99)
Lexar 4TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink - $219.88 (was $304.99)
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals - $213.73 (was $329.99)
HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset - $66.49 (was $99.99)
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset - $30.99 (was $59.99)
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.