🚨 Amazon’s Prime Day October deals end at midnight

💰 The deals are exclusive to Prime members

🙌 You can save on countless items, including laptops, TVs and gaming

📆 Prime Day October has become a regular sales event for Amazon

All the Prime Day October deals

Amazon Prime Day October is well underway, but what are the best deals available? We’ve saved you the legwork of scrolling through Amazon’s website and rounded up some of the most tempting discounts below.

Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the vast majority of these deals. If that puts you off, don’t forget that Walmart is also hosting its own sale until October 12. We’ve also rounded up the best Walmart deals to save you time (and money).

Without further ado, then, here are the best Prime Day October deals we’ve seen thus far. Remember, these offers end at midnight tonight.

Best Prime Day October TV deals

Best Prime Day October Apple deals

Best Prime Day October Samsung deals

Best Prime Day October laptop deals

Best Prime Day October gaming deals

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.