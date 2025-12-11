(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Apple AirPods Pro 3 are back to their lowest-ever price of $219 ($20 off)

🤫 AirPods Pro 3 feature 2x better noise cancelling with improved isolation from foam eartips

🔧 Apple also improved the audio and added heart-sensing for workouts to its latest pro-earbuds

Amazon: AirPods Pro 3 – $199

Walmart: AirPods Pro 3 – $199

The AirPods Pro 3 just dove in price again, and they’re now only $199 after a post Black Friday/Cyber Monday $50 discount.

This is the lowest price Apple AirPods Pro 3 have gone for since they launched earlier this Fall. Previously, during Black Friday, we saw the AirPods Pro 3 dip down to $219, so don’t miss this deep discount.

The AirPods Pro 3 are a big upgrade over the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, offering 2x better noise cancelling and better audio quality. The overall shape of the earbuds is the same as the last generation, but these earbuds gained foam-infused eartips for a better fit and sound isolation. They can also track your heart rate while working out if you forget your Apple Watch or don’t have one.

We rated the AirPods 3 Pro 5/5 in our review, noting that “these are the best-fitting and best-sounding AirPods yet.”