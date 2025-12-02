🆕 Sony has unveiled another special edition PS5 controller

✨ It’s a Genshin Impact special edition that features an intricate multi-coloured pattern

💰 The controller is priced at $84.99, the same as other recent special editions

📆 It’s scheduled to release in February 2026 in the USA after pre-orders go live on December 11

Sony is launching yet another special edition PS5 DualSense controller, this time tied to the game Genshin Impact.

The controller comes with a more intricate design than some other recent releases, with what Sony describes as an ethereal white, gold, and green palette adorned with arcane glyphs of a fantasy realm, including emblems of Traveler Twins Aether and Lumine and their trusted companion guide, Paimon.

Its announcement coincides with the upcoming release of Genshin Impact Version Luna III on PS5, which is late December 2.

Sony Interactive Entertainment collaborated closely with HoYoverse to get it exactly right – this is what Wenyi Jin, President of Global Publishing and Operation at HoYoverse, had to say about it:

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to present the DualSense Wireless Controller – Genshin Impact Limited Edition to our players and fans around the world. The controller features iconic design elements inspired by Genshin Impact’s beloved Traveler Twins and Paimon, celebrating years of adventure and companionship in Teyvat, alongside our cherished memories with the community. We hope that Travelers will enjoy the company of the controller and continue to expand their adventure in Genshin Impact!”

If you’ve been wondering how much this controller costs, when it comes out and where you can grab one, then read on as I’ve rounded up all the important details for you.

Genshin Impact Limited Edition PS5 Controller: price

Sony has attached an $84.99 price tag to this Genshin Impact limited edition PS5 controller.

That is what we’d expect with these controllers, as other recent options, including the God of War 20th Anniversary controller have the same retail price.

Genshin Impact Limited Edition PS5 Controller: pre-order date

Unlike previous special edition DualSense controllers, Sony has provided a pre-order date for the Genshin Impact controller – December 11, 2025 – and it’ll be available from Sony directly and ‘select retailers’.

That means we’ve got just about a week to wait until you’ll be able to get an order in. You’ll want to be quick, as we’ve seen other special edition controllers go very quickly in the past.

Genshin Impact Limited Edition PS5 Controller: release date

Sony has also provided a specific release date for the Genshin Impact controller for the US at least, with availability from February 25, 2026, meaning it’s a couple of months from pre-order to actual release.

The controller releases in Japan and select Asian markets on January 21, 2026, so it’s a month wait from then until it lands elsewhere.

Sony has unveiled a lot of fun special controllers recently, with exciting colourways for the 20th anniversary of God of War, plus ones for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and a range of accessories for Ghost of Yotei.

Up next: Best PS5 controller colors: every PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepad ranked

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.