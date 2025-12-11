(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony/miHoYo)

🆕 The Genshin Impact PS5 DualSense controller is now up for pre-order

✨ It features an intricate design and costs $84.99

🆚 It joins recent releases like the limited-edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 controller

🛍️ Pre-orders start on Thursday, December 11, from Sony and ‘select retailers’

📆 The Genshin Impact controller will release in February 2026 in the USA

PS Direct: Genshin Impact PS5 controller

Walmart: Genshin Impact PS5 controller

Best Buy: Genshin Impact PS5 controller

GameStop: Genshin Impact PS5 controller

Amazon: Genshin Impact PS5 controller

Sony’s Genshin Impact Limited Edition PS5 controller is available for pre-order today. It became available at 10am ET on December 11, and it’s bound to be popular. Genshin Impact has a huge following, and it’s fair to say the special PS5 controller features one of the more eye-catching designs.

The Genshin Impact controller has an ethereal white, gold, and green palette adorned with arcane glyphs of a fantasy realm, including emblems of Traveler Twins Aether and Lumine and their trusted companion guide, Paimon.

The Genshin Impact controller will be available on February 25, 2026, meaning it’s a couple of months from pre-order to actual release. The controller releases in Japan and select Asian markets on January 21, 2026.

The PS5 Genshin Impact controller coincides with the upcoming release of Genshin Impact Version Luna III on PS5, which is out now.

The special edition DualSense controller is available from Sony directly and ‘select retailers’. You’ll want to be quick, as we’ve seen other special edition controllers sell out quickly in the past.

PS Direct: Genshin Impact PS5 controller

Up next: Best PS5 controller colors: every PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepad ranked

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.