(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🎁 The Nintendo Music app launched its own version of a ‘Wrapped’ year-end summary

🧠 My most-played track was the title theme from Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain?

🎳 I also frequently listened to music from the Wii, including the classic Wii Shop Channel theme and ‘Bowling: The Alley’ from Wii Sports

🎶 The Nintendo Music app, which is free for NSO subscribers, continues to grow, recently adding music from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Yoshi’s Crafter World

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

‘Tis the season for your favorite apps to present your yearly listening, watching, or playing data in a fun visual format – and this time, it’s the turn of the Nintendo Music app.

I didn’t expect Nintendo to roll out its own version of Spotify Wrapped for Nintendo Music, but I’m actually glad it did. Mostly because I now know that my most-played track wasn’t one of Super Mario Galaxy’s stellar compositions, or an orchestral masterpiece from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

No, the winner of my most-played track this year goes to the title theme from Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? Yes, I am a man of culture.

I also spent a lot of time listening to music from the Wii, which is hardly surprising. The Wii Shop Channel is a stone cold classic, and I especially enjoy the track ‘Bowling: The Alley’ from Wii Sports.

The Nintendo Music app is free to all Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers and has grown substantially since it launched. You’ll now find countless timeless soundtracks spanning generations of Nintendo hardware. Most recently, Nintendo added seven tracks from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and the OST from Yoshi’s Crafter World.

To see your year in review on Nintendo Music, simply launch the app and you’ll see a clickable banner at the top.

PlayStation recently launched its take on Spotify Wrapped that lets you see how much time you spent playing PS5, and YouTube recently joined the craze with its version called YouTube Recap.

We can expect Nintendo and Xbox to follow with more wrap-ups of their own, which will be particularly interesting this year thanks to the Switch 2 launch.

Up next: Nintendo GameCube fans rejoice: a beloved classic is now available on Switch 2

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.