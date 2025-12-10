🎮 The PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up provides a personalized recap of your gaming activity on PS5

PlayStation’s annual Spotify-like wrapped tool is back for another year – and it’s always fun to see just how much time you spent gaming.

The PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up gives you a personalized recap of your most played games and genres, total hours played across single-player and multiplayer titles, a personalized PlayStation Plus playlist, and trophy milestones.

You can also get insights about how long you used accessories like the PSVR 2 headset, PlayStation Portal, and even your most used PS5 controller colors.

You can still influence your stats until January 8, so there’s still time to topple your most-played game with something else. Completing the PlayStation Wrap-Up gives you a unique glass-themed avatar.

If you’d like to see your PS5 stats for 2025, head to https://wrapup.playstation.com.

It’s become popular for apps to break down a user’s habits at the end of the year, which was first pioneered by Spotify. YouTube Recap is the latest app to copy Spotify Wrapped, and it shows your most-viewed channels, interests, and how your viewing habits changed over the course of the year.

Gamers can expect Nintendo and Xbox to follow with their own versions of Sony’s PlayStation Wrap-Up later this month.

