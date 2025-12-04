🎁 Google has launched YouTube Recap – its video-centric version of Spotify Wrapped

🤔 It can show your most-viewed channels, interests and how your viewing habits changed over the course of the year

🎶 If you’ve engaged a lot with YouTube Music, too, then it can also integrate top artists and songs into Recap, with more music-focused stats available in the YouTube Music app

🌎 Recap is available for North American YouTube users from today, with it rolling out to the rest of the world later this week

Ever since Spotify Wrapped launched back in 2016, it has become a cultural phenomenon, and other brands such as Apple Music have been quick to introduce its own versions. Now, Google has joined the party with YouTube Recap.

It’s hard to believe it’s taken this long for this to occur, but in a new blog post, Google has announced the first ever YouTube Recap – mostly off the back of folks asking for it.

According to the blog post, YouTube Recap is available today for users in North America, and will roll out to the rest of the world this week. I checked earlier this morning, and it was out for me in the UK this morning.

How to access YouTube Recap

The way to access YouTube recap is easy – it’s either on your YouTube homepage on desktop, or on mobile, you’ll find it under the “You” tab as a banner.

Tap the banner, and it’ll take you straight into the story-style rundown of your YouTube watch history for 2025.

What is YouTube Recap?

YouTube Recap is, in essence, Spotify Wrapped, but for YouTube videos and channels, detailing your most-viewed channels, how much time you spent watching, how many videos you watched from your top channel, and more besides.

According to Google’s blog post, Recap “uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history” with “up to 12 different cards that spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits, or which personality type you fall into based on the videos you loved to watch!”

Plus, if you’ve been a big YouTube Music user alongside watching videos, you’ll also be able to see your top artists and songs of 2025 as a part of Recap, and have the option to go deeper into those statistics in the standalone YouTube Music app.

Google says that YouTube Recap took nine rounds of feedback and over 50 different concept testings to reach what’s available today, plus it enabled them to find out several different personalities of viewers.

