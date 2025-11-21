(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🎁 We’ve rounded up the best gifts for gamers in 2025, covering new releases and accessories that enhance the gaming experience

😎 The list includes cutting-edge tech like the Xreal Pro One AR glasses and high-performance peripherals such as the Mobapad Huben 2 and Backbone Pro controller

🎮 New console upgrades and accessories are also included, like the PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal, and Nintendo Switch 2 accessories like the dbrand Killswitch 2 case and PNY microSD Express cards

🎲 Novelty and retro items like the ModRetro Chromatic handheld, the interactive Board tabletop game, and the LEGO Game Boy set offer unique gifts for different types of gamers

Tis’ the season to give the gamer in your life a gift they’ll cherish forever. Whether it’s giving them something new to play, enhancing their overall gaming experience, or keeping them busy over the winter months, I’ve rounded up the best gifts for gamers that I know they’ll truly love.

You’ll find something for everyone on this list, be it young gamers getting into the hobby for the first time, or grizzled veterans who started playing video games before they were cool. Most of these gifts for gamers are also on sale during Black Friday, so make sure you grab them today to snag a cracking deal.

The Xreal One Pro glasses feel like the future of AR technology. Instead of donning a heavy, world-obscuring headset, the Xreal One Pro glasses can transform your computer display or Steam Deck into a personal cinema. You can view your content on a massive, floating, resizable and completely private screen.

Amazon: Xreal Pro One

Inside the lenses are two crystal-clear micro OLED displays, and you can enjoy Bose speaker quality audio in the glasses stems. If you’re looking to boost your productivity or want to upgrade your entertainment, the Xreal One Pro glasses make a fantastic gift.

Mobapad has been quietly producing fantastic controllers for a while now, and the Mobapad Huben 2 is no exception. A fantastic and vastly more affordable alternative to other pro controllers on the market, the Huben N2 feels fantastic in the hand and features four re-programmable buttons, 10 Omron mechanical buttons, capacitive joysticks, trigger stops, and even six-axis motion sensing.

Amazon: Mobapad Huben 2

Mobapad: Huben 2

You can also choose between a traditional and circular D-pad, and use the multifunction button to adjust the vibration levels and set a turbo function. Oh, and there’s a hard carry case and braided USB-C to USB-A cable included. If that wasn’t enough reasons to pick up the Mobapad Huben 2, the controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Android, iOS and Windows 10/11, which means it works across practically every device.

It’s time to bring the family back together with Board, an innovative take on the traditional tabletop board game, infused with the interactivity of video games. It also aims to bring back the joy of face-to-face gaming, something that’s admittedly been lost as more video games lean heavily on online play.

Get Board

Board comes with 12 games pre-installed and 49 physical game pieces that create new gameplay experiences by interacting with the 24-inch touchscreen. There’re countless hours of fun to be had with friends and family, and you can get Board for an introductory price of $499 until December 2, 2025, which is cheaper than a PS5 and Xbox Series X. After that date, the price will be $699.

Retro gaming has seen a huge revival recently, and the ModRetro Chromatic is partly responsible. The handheld is the ultimate version of the Game Boy, and a must-have for anyone who was a fan of Nintendo’s timeless system.

The ModRetro Chromatic lets you play original Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges on its super bright pixel-perfect display. However, there’s also a growing list of new and re-released classics that play better than ever on the Chromatic.

Get the ModRetro Chromatic

Get ModRetro Chromatic games

ModRetro Chromatic at GameStop

ModRetro Chromatic games at GameStop

It’s easy to forget just how good the Game Boy and Game Boy Color generation of gaming was, but with the ModRetro Chromatic, you can transport yourself back to the early 90s and relive those precious memories all over again.

The Nintendo Switch 2 may come with four times the amount of storage of the Nintendo Switch OLED, but that 256GB fills up fast. Game file sizes are far bigger on the Nintendo Switch 2, and you can’t use a regular microSD card this time around.

Best Buy: 512GB PNY microSD Express

Amazon: 256GB PNY microSD Express

Thankfully, PNY has you covered with its excellent microSD Express options. You can choose between 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, which will give you far more room to store the best Switch 2 games. PNY’s microSD Express cards deliver blazing-fast read speeds of up to 890MB/s and write speeds up to 750MB/s, making them some of the fastest on the market. It means you’ll spend more time playing, and less time waiting for games to load and install.

Mobile gaming continues to be one of the most popular ways to play, but not everyone can get to grips with touch controls. Cue the Backbone Pro, a superb controller that can transform your phone into a phenomenal handheld.

Best Buy: Backbone Pro

Amazon: Backbone Pro Xbox Edition

The Backbone Pro features full-size, console-grade analog sticks, remappable back buttons, and a familiar layout refined for mobile. However, unlike the Backbone One, the Backbone Pro also lets you connect wirelessly to other devices like an Apple TV or a Meta Quest 3 headset. This gives you more flexibility and means you can use the Backbone Pro as your go-to controller instead of just for mobile gaming.

There’s a high probability that the gamer in your life will have a Nintendo Switch 2 waiting under the tree. But as fantastic as Nintendo’s new console is, it isn’t the most comfortable to hold for long periods. That’s where dbrand’s Switch 2 Killswitch case comes in.

Get the Switch 2 Killswitch Case

Not only does it make the Switch 2 more ergonomic without sacrificing features like the detachable controllers, but it also provides some additional protection. You can still dock the Switch 2 using the included adapter, meaning you’ll never need to take the Killswitch 2 case off. Not that you’d want to.

Sony’s PS5 Remote Play handheld has seen a resurgence recently thanks to a new update. You can now use cloud streaming on the PlayStation Portal, giving you access to thousands of games to play from the PlayStation Plus Catalog or your existing library. You can still stream your PS5 games to the Portal using Remote Play, too.

Walmart: PlayStation Portal

Best Buy: PlayStation Portal

GameStop: PlayStation Portal

Amazon: PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is the perfect accessory if you want to play your PS5 away from the TV and keeps the same features as the DualSense. You can still enjoy the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that add an extra layer of immersion, and 3D audio is also available when using a wired headset.

LEGO has become incredibly popular with adults in recent years, and building the LEGO Game Boy is a perfect way to spend a cozy night in. A fitting tribute to Nintendo’s iconic handheld, the 421-piece set lets you build an original Game Boy with two cartridges: Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Get the LEGO Game Boy

You can also choose between three lenticular displays, two that show each game, and one that shows the Nintendo logo that appears when you power on the device. Tilting each lens shows a new frame, and it adds another eye-catching element to the already surprisingly interactive model.

If you want to play the best PS5 games at the highest resolutions and smoothest frame rates, then the PS5 Pro is for you. Sony’s souped-up PlayStation 5 is the most powerful console on the market, and can have a transformative effect on some titles.

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Games that previously had to sacrifice resolution and performance, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, now look better than ever on PS5 Pro. Countless other titles have benefited from Sony’s mid-gen console refresh, and we’ve even seen the number of PS5 games with ray tracing support increase thanks to the PlayStation 5 Pro.

