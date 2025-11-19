🤗 Board is an innovative console that merges traditional tabletop board games with video game interactivity, focusing on “face-to-face” gaming

In a world of online gaming, closed-off VR headsets, and increasingly expensive consoles, Board is rolling the dice on something different. It’s an innovative take on the traditional tabletop board game, infused with the interactivity of video games.

And after speaking to the team behind Board, I’m more convinced than ever that it could be the future of family game night. It also addresses one of gaming’s biggest problems: playing alone.

Brynn Putnam, founder and CEO of Board, was keen to show how Board works during our call and how it promotes what the team is calling “face-to-face” gaming – something that has admittedly been lost with the rise of online play.

We’ve seen Nintendo try to address this issue recently with the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, but sitting across from another human being, communicating and experiencing something together in person, will always be superior to chatting remotely.

I was given a whistle-stop tour of some of the 12 games and some of the 49 physical game pieces that will be available on Board at launch, and there’s a varied and smile-inducing lineup. In the future, Putnam said that Board will sort of feel like Netflix, with each user’s tastes catered for whenever you turn it on.

Game on

Starfire was demoed first, a vibrant, sci-fi game that shows just how responsive Board’s 24-inch touchscreen is. It’s essentially a twist on air hockey, but you fire at shapes to push them into your opponent’s goal and collect orbs to power-up.

I didn’t notice any perceivable lag or delay when the spaceship-like game pieces were moved around, which is a relief, as it would have basically made the game unplayable. However, what struck me straight away was just how fun Starfire was, especially if you wanted a quick-fire session.

Strata was up next, and it looked like it should intrigue any puzzle game fan. A mix between Tetris and Chess, you place 3D blocks to claim territory. It was fascinating to see how Board’s technology could determine which game piece you’re using, even recognizing when a piece isn’t touching the screen and instead floating above it.

Save the Bloogs and Chop Chop were my personal favorites, though. Board’s chief creative officer, Seth Sivac, explained that Save the Bloogs was the first title the team developed for Board and one that acted as a proof of concept.

Save the Bloogs is similar to the classic strategy game Lemmings, but sees you using the real-life game pieces to create stairs, bridges or a cannon to shoot the creatures across gaps. It’s something that will have younger and older gamers alike hooked, with countless levels to beat and high scores to achieve.

Chop Chop also looked like a blast, taking the very best gameplay elements of Overcooked and transforming each mechanic into a tactile action. You prepare orders, clean dishes, and aim to please food critics using game pieces like a sponge to wash up, a knife to chop up ingredients, and a spoon to stir. I can already see things getting pretty heated (and hilarious) in this kitchen.

More fun to come

You’ll be able to download more games for Board in the future, and the response from developers has already been strong, according to Putnam. It should mean we see a steady flow of new games, all of which can use the existing 49 game pieces that come with Board or even offer their own to players.

A subscription-style service that offers Board owners free games each month may also be a possibility, too, but for now, you can download more titles from the Board store as they launch.

As impressive as Board’s lineup of games looks, many will wonder if we’ll ever see classic board games like Monopoly come to Board. Well, watch this space. I put this question to Putnam, who said discussions had already taken place with companies like Hasbro. Encouraging news indeed.

When asked what success looked like for Board, Putnam is hoping to get as many devices into people’s homes as possible. The company is selling Board for $499 until December 2, which is cheaper than an Xbox Series X and PS5. However, you’ll have to pay $699 after this date.

You can pick up Board today from Board’s website, or in person from one of nine CAMP stores, where you can also try out a demo of Space Rocks. For now, Board is only available in the US, but as someone based in the UK but already sold on the prospect of reviving family game night, hopefully a global rollout happens soon.

Chop chop, Board. I’m ready to save the Bloogs!

