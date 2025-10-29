♟️ Board is a new board game console with a digital screen and physical game pieces

🎲 It aims to digitize tabletop gaming and promote “real human connection.”

💰 Initially priced at $499 (eventually $699), it includes 12 original games and features like Wi-Fi 6 and 64GB storage

🤗 Designed by Brynn Putnam and Seth Sivac, it’s marketed as an alternative to traditional online multiplayer gaming for families

Board games remain a popular pastime, but this ambitious new console aims to digitize tabletop gaming.

’Board’ features a digital screen and acts like your typical tabletop game. You lay the 24-inch anti-glare framed display flat on a table, and interact with it using touch and the included 49 game pieces.

Board includes 12 original games (more will be downloadable in the future) and currently costs less than the PS5 and Xbox Series X at $499. However, that’s a limited time offer as Board will eventually retail for $699.

Board also includes dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth support, a built-in microphone, USB-C and microSD ports, along with 64GB of onboard storage. It plugs into the wall, so no batteries or charging is required.

Board is designed by entrepreneur Brynn Putnam and former World of Warcraft exec Seth Sivac. Putnam will be familiar to anyone who bought ‘Mirror’, a workout screen that delivered live fitness classes. Mirror was later bought by lululemon for $500 million and has rebranded as lululemon Studio.

So who is Board for outside of board game enthusiasts? Well, Putnam told USA Today that “Families want to connect, but they’re competing with incredibly powerful technologies. Board is about flipping that dynamic – using tech to support real human connection instead of replacing it.”

Putnam is also billing Board as “the first ever face-to-face gaming console”, in a world dominated by online multiplayer. However, I’m sure many would argue we’ve had face-to-face gaming consoles for years. Heated allegations of people “screen watching” during GoldenEye 007 will attest to that.

Still, Board is certainly an intriguing device and could offer a genuine alternative for families who want to keep gaming a more social, interactive experience.

Up next: Remember Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for the Nintendo DS? A new study shows it actually works

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.