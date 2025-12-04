(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🆕 Seven tracks from the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond soundtrack have been added to the Nintendo Music app to celebrate the game’s release today, December 4

🎶 The addition includes tracks like “Fury Green,” “Volt Vorge,” and “Vi-O-La,” offering fans a preview of the game’s music

👍 This is a positive step, and suggests that Nintendo could continue using the app to market new releases, especially for upcoming Switch 2 titles

🆓 The Nintendo Music app is free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, offering offline play, extended versions, and curated playlists

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond releases today, December 4, and to coincide with Samus Aran’s long-awaited return, seven tracks from the game’s soundtrack have been added to the Nintendo Music app.

You can listen to some of the game’s tranquil yet evocative tracks like Fury Green, Volt Vorge, and Vi-O-La which gives fans a taste of what awaits in the full game.

I’ve been begging Nintendo to add new music to its app to mark game releases for a while now, so it’s great to see the company is testing the waters with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. It’s an easy way to market and generate excitement for new games, and I must admit that just listening to these seven Metroid Prime 4: Beyond tracks makes me more tempted to pick it up.

The Nintendo Music app track list has grown substantially since its release, with plenty of fan-favorite soundtracks included. However, the OSTs from new releases such as Mario Kart World are still notoriously absent, and we only have select tracks from Donkey Kong Bananza.

Hopefully, Nintendo can start dropping tracks for new Switch 2 games day and date moving forward – even if it is only as a special release.

If you haven’t tried the Nintendo Music app yet, it’s free to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It’s a mobile only app, but you can download tracks for offline play, listen to extended versions, and enjoy curated playlists.

