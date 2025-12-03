🏀 Nintendo’s competitive wheelchair basketball game, Drag x Drive, has a free downloadable demo on the Switch 2 eShop

Drag x Drive, Nintendo’s take on competitive wheelchair basketball, has largely gone under the radar since its release. The game uses both Joy-Con 2 controllers’ new mouse mode to simulate what it’s like to use a wheelchair combined with motion controls.

It’s the type of inventive, input-focused game that only Nintendo has a habit of making. However, it’s fair to say that Drag x Drive is something you need to experience to truly appreciate. Nintendo held timed demo events in the run-up to the game’s launch, but these were easily missed.

Thankfully, a proper downloadable demo is available from the Switch 2 eShop, and it coincides with a second major update for Drag x Drive. A new chasing game called Survival Tag has been added to friend parks, local wireless parks, and LAN parks, and various fixes have been implemented to create a smoother gaming experience. You can read the full patch notes here.

If, like me, you haven’t given Drag x Drive a go yet and are looking for something new to play, it’s worth downloading the demo (which was previously called Drag x Drive Global Jam) to see whether it’s worth picking up. Remember, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online account to get the most out of the game as it relies heavily on online multiplayer.

If you’ve yet to get Nintendo’s newest console, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle recently went on sale for just $449, which is $50 off the usual price. It’s an unexpected discount ahead of the holiday season, as the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t having any trouble at retail. Nintendo revealed it’s the fastest-selling console of all time and is expecting to sell 19 million units by March 2026. The discounted bundle essentially means you’re getting Mario Kart World, one of the best Switch 2 games, for free.

