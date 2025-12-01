(Credit: The Shortcut)

😮 The Nintendo Switch 2 has seen a surprising Cyber Monday price cut from Walmart

📉 The Mario Kart World bundle is down to $449, providing a $50 price cut

💰 It’s a surprise to see this discount, as all evidence suggested a price rise in the near future rather than a cut

💪 The Switch 2 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, with its larger, higher-res screen and more powerful hardware

Walmart: MKW Switch 2 - $449

The Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle has hit a new low price at Walmart for Cyber Monday in a surprise discount.

From the big retailer, the bundle is down to just $449, marking out a $50 saving on its previous list price of $499. You’ll need to sign in to add it to your cart, but it is there, lo-and-behold.

This is a prime opportunity to snag a Switch 2 at a time when we definitely didn’t expect it to be discounted, not least as the console has sold so well at its MSRP for Nintendo. In fact, Nintendo recently revised its Switch 2 sales targets as it targets 19 million sales by March 2026.

In addition, as Nintendo recently implemented US price rises that affected both original Switch consoles and accessories, plus some Switch 2 accessories, the last thing folks expected was a price cut on this Switch 2 bundle.

The Switch 2 was also nowhere to be seen during Nintendo’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals news from a couple of weeks ago, though buying a bundle with a game included was still the best way to save.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking Nintendo’s latest console up, then allow me to explain why it’s worth your while. For starters, it’s received some very useful upgrades over its predecessor like a larger 7.9-inch Full HD screen with 120fps support in selected games.

According to one developer, Nintendo’s latest console is even a close match for the Xbox Series S, and the console can also do 4K/60Hz when docked, too. Developers have been quick to praise its increased power and clever features, such as the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode, which have made the console a smash hit since its release.

What’s more, it comes with an envious selection of games, including Mario Kart World, which is included with this bundle, and provides you with a range of tracks, characters and even an open-world mode to get stuck into. Plus, you can play almost all of your original Switch games on the new console, so they won’t go to waste either.

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a Switch 2 but have been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to strike with this Walmart deal in mind.

