Nintendo has just unveiled its big offers for the upcoming holiday season for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025.

As part of an associated news announcement on its official website, Nintendo is offering a range of reductions and deals across both the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop across Switch and Switch 2 from November 20 through December 3 as part of its ‘Cyber Deals’ promo.

In terms of physical retail stores, select retailers are going to offer deals on physical editions of the following Nintendo Switch games:

Princess Peach: Showtime! - $40

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - $40

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - $40

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - $40

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - $40

Super Mario Odyssey - $30

Nintendo Switch Sports - $30

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - $30

Splatoon 3 - $30

Splatoon 3, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom all have free Switch 2 upgrades that harness the new console’s additional power with smoother gameplay at a higher resolution.

Nintendo is also offering money off select amiibo, including The Legend of Zelda Series Sages amiibo figures of Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon, as well as Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures of Jamie, Kimberly and Luke and the Street Fighter 6 – amiibo Card Starter Set. These will be $10 off at selected retailers.

Beginning November 30 at Nintendo’s stores in San Francisco and New York and at select retailers, there will be $20 off the MSRP on Samsung microSD Express cards. That’s a big discount that could potentially also apply to the brand new P9 microSD Express options.

Understandably, the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t on sale. You can still pick up the Mario Kart World bundle for $499.99 and the new Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle for $499.99. You also buy the console on its for $449.99.

To go with these discounts, Nintendo is running a range of in-store events, such as new festive decor and gift-with-purchase offers at its retail locations in San Francisco and New York.

On November 15 and December 13, Best Buy is hosting demos of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and more, while on December 6, Gamestop is hosting demos of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and more.

Walmart is also hosting in-store demos with the GameTruck + Walmart Holiday Tour that is going to select Walmart locations on weekends from November 15 through December 15.

